“Happy Father, today and everyday” - Rohit Sharma shares a cute picture with Samaira on Father’s Day 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared an adorable picture with his daughter Samaira on Sunday, June 18 on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the picture, the father and daughter duo are seen enjoying a scenic view as part of their family holiday.

Rohit has been spending quality time with his family following the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia at The Oval on June 11. He has been constantly sharing pictures of the same on his official social media handle.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture with his daughter Samaira. While uploading the image, Rohit included a caption which read:

“Happy Father, today and everyday ❤️.”

Samaira was born on December 30, 2018 and is highly popular among cricket fans. A number of her videos with her famous father have gone viral.

Speaking of Rohit, he had a poor WTC final, scoring only 15 and 43. His captaincy too came under fire as India lost the contest by 209 runs. Team India’s decision to drop Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI was also panned by many critics and fans.

“The pressure of a leader never goes away” - Graeme Smith on Rohit Sharma's poor form

Former South African captain Graeme Smith reckons that the pressure on Rohit will ease once he gets back among the runs. According to Smith, the issues with Rohit are more with his batting rather than his leadership. He told TOI in an interview:

“One of the biggest challenges of a captain is your own personal performance. The pressure of a leader never goes away. Rohit probably needs to just refresh. His own form hasn’t been probably at a level consistently. We look at the IPL over a number of years now and obviously the WTC final…he is having a bit of a rough patch and often that personal performance can just settle things down a little bit.

“No one is criticizing his captaincy or leadership style. It’s just obviously on the personal performance side, if he can get some really good scores behind him, it takes a lot of that pressure away,” Smith added.

According to reports, the Indian captain is likely to be rested for some part of the upcoming West Indies tour. India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is as part of the series from July 12 to August 13.

Poll : 0 votes