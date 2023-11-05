What did Chrisean Rock say about Coi Leray? Singer-rapper denies reality star’s controversial claim

Chrisean Rock, the American rapper and reality television personality, has claimed she threw her phone at Coi Leray's face during a heated argument with the singer earlier this year.

On November 1, 2023, Chrisean talked about surviving abuse, Lil Baby rumors, and her controversial relationship with her child's father, Blueface, on a new episode of The Jason Lee Show, as per XXL.

According to the show, the rapper claimed she had once almost gotten into a fight with Coi Leray after the Players singer allegedly tried to get into a romantic relationship with her baby daddy and ghosted her on a song.

Chrisean Rock talks about her alleged fight with Coi Leray for trying to 'bag' Blueface

Expand Tweet

Chrisean Rock appeared on The Jason Lee Show with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee on Wednesday. She revealed that she was not pleased with Coi Leray’s alleged flirtatious ways with her baby daddy, Blueface.

According to HipHopDx, she also reportedly expressed that Leray had ghosted her after talks of a collaboration. When Jason asked about the history between the two rappers, Chrisean Rock said:

"Because I’m genuine. I thought she wanted to do a collab on some music, but really, she was just trying to out me out the plan and bag my n*gga and some other sh*t. I’m like, ‘You can have [him], I just want the verse.' We fell out because she wanted what she wanted. She had a hidden agenda when she hung out with me."

While Chrisean was still pregnant with her son, Chrisean Malone, the rapper said she came face-to-face with Coi while on a tour bus with GloRilla earlier this year.

“[Coi Leray] in everybody face. She know we not cool. You can ask anybody that was right there. N*gga, I took out my phone, I’ll buy a new one, I threw that b*tch at her face. She just wanna sit in my face and smile. I ain’t know what it was. But I didn’t give a f*ck what it was,” she said.

Expand Tweet

According to XXL, on October 3, 2023, two days after the video was posted on YouTube, Coi Leray seemingly replied to Chrisean Rock's claim about the phone-tossing incident. She posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, saying:

"Never got hit in the face with a phone in my life."

Blueface has not commented about his alleged relationship with Coi Leray yet.

Other subjects covered in The Jason Lee Show with Chrisean Rock

The interview covered details about Chrisean Rock's life, with topics including surviving abuse, postpartum, and her current relationship with Blueface.

Rock also talked about the original story behind the viral photo of her son's hernia that Blueface posted on social media last month. The sensitive picture garnered a lot of backlash for Blueface. As per HipHopDx, when Jason asked why Rock sent the rapper their son's photo in the first place, she replied:

"That's his son, yo. He texting my phone about bulls**t.'You doing this! You doing this! Lil Baby! Lil Baby!' I'm like, 'Bro, your son is about to go under [anesthesia] for a big hernia. Can I at least get a little bit...Do you care about our son's life right now? This is what it looks like. I'm not capping. Can you calm down.'"

Chrisean Rock further explained that she "didn't know he was gonna post it. I just thought he was gonna be a dad."

The negative comments and hate were only piling on, and Blueface later claimed that someone had hacked his phone at the time, as per Hip Hop Dx.