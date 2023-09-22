"She should take parenting classes": Chrisean Rock baby Walmart video goes viral, sparks backlash online

On Thursday, September 21, rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock was seen shopping at a Walmart store with her newborn and a pet dog. Her first child, son Chrisean Jr., whom she shares with rapper Blueface, was born on September 3 as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Now, recently, a video surfaced on social media that revealed that new mother Chrisean Rock was not holding her baby properly. In fact, the infant’s head and neck seemed to be unsupported as he lay asleep in a front baby bag.

As soon as the footage went viral, netizens called out Chrisean Rock for being too distracted while carrying a newborn in a public place, while some even suggested she should enroll in a parenting class. In this regard, one Instagram user commented under @theneighbourhoodtalk’s post, reporting the same.

A netizen suggests that Chrisean take parenting classes. (Image via Instagram/piecesoflyric5945)

“Thought been a parent easy”: Netizens slam Chrisean Rock for mishandling her baby

Rap artist Chrisean Rock, who became a first-time mother earlier this month, was spotted at Walmart on Thursday. In a video that has now gone viral, she was seen holding a dog on a leash while her baby appeared to be hanging out of the baby carrier in front, with his head and neck unsupported, as he lay asleep.

However, the video garnered mass outrage online as fans and critics pointed out how dangerous and uncomfortable it could be for a newborn to be left unattended like that. Not only that, but netizens slammed Chrisean Rock for being distracted while shopping and for her poor parenting skills.

Here are some more criticisms from the comment section of @akademiks' Instagram post sharing the viral video.

A netizen says how Chrisean needs to learn to be a better mother. (Image via Instagram/katsuki.izuku)

A netizen calls the viral video wild. (Image via Instagram/stksqueeze)

A netizen calls out Rock for having no common sense on how to take care of a baby. (Image via Instagram/Ohtaniia)

A netizen slams Chrisean for being a bad mother. (Image via Instagram/plaza_exg)

Apart from social media users, the child’s father, rapper Blueface, also seemed to share in their disappointment.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, also slammed Rock for mishandling her grandchild and mocked her, saying that Target and not Walmart would have been the place to take the baby along.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were recently involved in a legal dispute when the former wanted to name their son Chrisean Jr., but the latter demanded it be Johnathan Jr. (Johnathan Jamall Porter is Blueface’s original name). However, later, Chrisean agreed to change the baby’s name. This allegedly stirred up tension between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his other child, as per TMZ reports.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Rock was put under fire for her parenting skills Previously, she was criticized for taking her baby out in public within days of his birth, including carrying him to a studio and featuring him in music videos, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Back then, she countered the attacks by saying how her son’s ears were protected by noise-canceling headphones and warned her critics now to give her unsolicited advice as she had more money than everyone giving her parenting counsel.

Chrisean Rock, 23, is best known for her role in the Zeus reality series Baddies, in which she has appeared since 2022 (its second season). The Baltimore native also appeared in the reality TV series Ultimate Tag, Blue Girls Club, and Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love, among others. Her popular rap singles include Lonely and Vibe.