"She gave the child privacy": Chrisean Rock labor video on IG live sparks debate online

Rapper and reality TV star Chrisean Rock gave birth to her baby with Blueface on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The singer live-streamed her delivery on her official Instagram account. It showed her being surrounded by her family and at one point, she even shouts at someone to get the baby out.

It remains unconfirmed how long Chrisean Rock was in labor but she can be seen crying tears of joy after the birth of her baby boy. Rock named the baby Chrisean Malone, after herself.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to inform her followers that she was in labor as a nurse and a midwife were seen attending to her. In another video, the singer added that her water had broken a few days ago but said that it was a "slow leak," which was confusing to her.

Last week, the Rainy Days singer revealed her baby's gender in a "last pregnancy (photo) dump before (her) baby boy comes." Among the pictures was a 3D ultrasound photo showing the baby's facial features and a clip from her baby shower.

The aforementioned live-stream saw a lot of reactions from netizens who saw it with many speaking in support of the new mother. People appreciated that Chrisean didn't show her baby's face right away and that she gave him privacy.

"Failed already as a mother": Chrisean Rock live-streaming delivery leaves internet divided

Over 315k people watched Chrisean Rock's IG live and needless to say, they were quick to share their thoughts online While some congratulated the singer on her motherhood there were many who criticized her for live-streaming her delivery. They called out the musician for yelling profanities while in labor.

Others supported Chrisean Rock stating that birthing a child is extremely painful and it's very common to hear mothers screaming.

Blueface missing in Chrisean Rock's IG videos

While Chrisean's video showed her friends and family surrounding her, the baby's father, rapper Blueface, was missing from the same. There are, however, videos circulating of the rapper partying in Miami with his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. The couple share a son together Javaughn J. Porter.

Blueface has frequently expressed his doubts about whether the child is his. However, in the last episode of the reality TV show Crazy In Love starring Rock and Blueface, Rock revealed her paternity test that confirmed he was the father.

Blueface has not commented on his child's delivery or Chrisean Rock naming him after her at the time of writing this article.