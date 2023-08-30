"Looks so cute": Chrisean Rock amasses congratulatory messages after revealing the s*x of her baby with 3D ultrasound photo

American rapper Chrisean Rock officially revealed the biological sex of her baby with Blueface in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 19, 2023. The 23-year-old singer shared the news with a 3D ultrasound image showing the baby's facial features. The post was captioned:

"The last pregnancy dump befor my Baby Boy comes."

She also posted the same carousel of photos on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it:

"Boy mom."

Rock's post seen on Twitter (Image via Twitter/ @ChriseanRock)

The post also included various shots from the reality TV star's pregnancy photoshoot and a video of her holding white flowers and tearfully thanking her friends during her baby shower. One of the snapshots revealed that Rock was in her third trimester at the time, which means that she is due for a delivery soon.

As the happy news spread, internet users were quick to wish the soon-to-be mom.

Netizens congratulate Chrisean Rock, welcome her to "team boy mom"

Social media platforms were flooded with happy and congratulatory messages for Chrisean Rock after she posted a picture of her ultrasound and revealed that she was soon going to be a boy mom.

Zeus Network, which airs the singer's reality show, Crazy in Love, also shared a sweet message:

Controversy surrounding Chrisean Rock's pregnancy

Just days before the reveal, netizens expressed concern for the unborn child after Chrisean Rock was seen smoking marijuana on her TV show, Crazy In Love. The show also features Blueface, who seemed unconcerned about her actions.

Back in January 2023, Rock revealed she was pregnant. However, Blueface had doubts about whether he was the father and accused her of sleeping around. The two have shared a volatile relationship in the past and are known to frequently break up and make up.

The confusion was put to rest in the most recent episode of Crazy in Love, when the West Coast rapper took a peek at Rock's paternity test, which revealed that he was the father.

While the two have been away from each other for some time, recent clips from the show prompted rumors that they were back together again. However, this remains unconfirmed.

No other comments by Blueface or Chrisean Rock were observed at the time of writing this article.