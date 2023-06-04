“Most toxic relationship on the planet”: Blueface convincing baby mama Jaidyn Alexis to adopt Chrisean Rock’s child during Instagram Live leaves netizens appalled

American rapper Blueface and his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis left the internet shocked after they discussed adopting Chrisean Rock's baby. During an Instagram Live session, the 26-year-old personality appeared alongside his former partner and baby mama, Alexis, and discussed co-parenting Rock's child if gets taken away from her.

In a clip that went viral, the Disrespectful singer told Alexis that he wanted her to raise the child after Chrisean Rock loses the custody of the infant.

“We’re gon adopt she child… That my kid.. I think she gon f*ck up and we’re gonna adopt the child.”

Before bursting out with laughter, Jaidyn responds:

“You think I’m going watch your child?”

To this, Blueface responded:

"I think if she [Chrisean] f**ks up and they say you're not physically fit to watch the child, it's either adoption or I take the child, I'mma give it to you."

When Jaidyn asked why would he give her their child to be raised, the Lonely singer said:

"Because it's a free child that you didn't have to push out and f**k up your body for."

The toxic conversation between the two appalled the netizens, with one of them commenting:

Twitter reacts to Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' conversation over Chrisean Rock's baby

After the Instagram Live session between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis over "adopting" Chrisean Rock's baby went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users slammed the Respect My Cryppin singer and called him out for being disrespectful. One of the users also hoped that Rock keeps a collection of such videos if she would ever needed to fight for custody of her unborn child.

AMBER @aamberellaa Like Wtf is Blueface and Jaidyn even on the live SPEAKING on Chrisean baby. He is such a cornball. Like Wtf is Blueface and Jaidyn even on the live SPEAKING on Chrisean baby. He is such a cornball.

BAELA @jaelaaaab Chrisean out with big names and Jaidyn and Blueface crying on live 🤣 Chrisean out with big names and Jaidyn and Blueface crying on live 🤣

Chrisean Rock first announced her pregnancy in January 2023 by sharing a picture of three positive pregnancy tests on her social media handles.

The on-again-off-again duo has been beefing ever since the pregnancy. At first, Blueface refused to believe that he was the father of the child and accused Rock of having encounters with 10 different men last year. He also said that he and Rock as "officially done" on his Twitter handle.

The recent Instagram Live incident comes after the Bleed It singer released a music video for his song BBD, In the video, the California rapper is encircled by expectant women while delivering his lyrics.

On his Instagram handle, he revealed that he paid $1,500 to each woman who was present in the video.

