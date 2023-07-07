"Being raised by the lowest of the low": Blueface asks his 6-year old son if he's gay in viral video, sparks mass outrage 

Controversial rapper Blueface has garnered immense backlash online after asking his 6-year-old son whether he was gay. The former took to his official Instagram account and shared a story of his child Javaughn J. Porter looking for a snack in the pantry. The singer also showed women exposing themselves in an inappropriate manner in the living room of a residence. Internet users went on to express concern for the child. Meanwhile, the singer’s mother took to Instagram to address the same.

For those unversed, Blueface is expecting a child with his partner Chrisean Rock. As the latter prepares to welcome her child, she is also facing drug charges in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the rapper has been spending time with his son Javaughn J. Porter, who he shares with his high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis.

Recently, the 26-year-old took to his Instagram account and shared a video of several women twerking and dancing in the living room. His baby mother Alexis was also present in the house. The rapper then panned the camera to the house’s pantry where his son was searching for a snack. Blueface went on to ask the young child whether he was gay. The singer said:

“There’s booty cheecks out here and you in here looking for chips! Are you gay?”

The child simply laughed and went on to express that he was looking for something to eat.

Blueface had also posted another Instagram story where he was heard telling his son and presumably a nanny to stay where they were as he went to spend time with other women. The rapper said:

“Y’all sit right here. I’m going to fondle with these young women for a while alright?”

The Instagram story proceeds to show two women on a bed in a compromising position while other men record them.

Netizens respond to Blueface’s Instagram story

Internet users were flabbergasted by the occurrence. Many expressed outrage after they saw the child spending time in a house surrounded by half naked women. Others were upset to see the singer question his child about his sexuality. Several netizens claimed that what was going on at the residence was “child abuse.” A few reactions to the singer’s Instagram story read:

Blueface’s mother addresses controversial video

Karlissa Saffold went on an Instagram Live where fans of the singer flooded the comment section by expressing concern over the child’s safety. Responding to the same, Saffold reassured fans that they had nothing to worry about as the youngster was in care of many nannies. She said in the Instagram Live:

“He alright, everything’s alright. False alarm. Yeah he not watching nobody twerk. He ain’t seeing no naked a*s… they ain’t going crazy. I’ve checked it out and they say that he was not present to watch nobody’s a*s. He was just trying to get a little snack.”

Saffold went on to share that a nanny is always on duty around the child.

