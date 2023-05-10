"I feel so bad for the newborn": Netizens alarmed as Blueface accuses pregnant Chrisean Rock of trying to set house on fire

Jonathan Jamall Porter aka Blueface shared a series of alarming stories on Instagram yesterday, May 9, and accused Chrisean Rock of attempting to set his house on fire. The rapper, who is expecting a child with Chrisean, expressed his doubts about her parenting abilities.

Disclaimer: Videos in this article contain strong language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Blueface said Chrisean rock tried setting the house on fire



“This what u gonna do with a newborn otw….The b**** unplugged the Wi-Fi thinking the smoke detector was gonna turn off” Blueface said Chrisean rock tried setting the house on fire “This what u gonna do with a newborn otw….The b**** unplugged the Wi-Fi thinking the smoke detector was gonna turn off” https://t.co/0CYjy3uKVW

He not only showed his followers evidence of Chrisean's action but also aired out his grievances regarding his tumultuous relationship with his future baby's mother. He recorded himself walking into his house as the smoke alarm went off. He then captured what appeared to be charred remains from an attempted fire.

Blueface pointed the camera toward Chrisean, who casually walked past the scene while Porter asked her what was wrong with her.

He further said:

“This is what you gon’ do with a newborn baby on the way — set the house on fire?”

The incident was shared on Twitter by Raphousetv. VG Rasta, a musical artist, commented on the post and mentioned that they felt bad for the newborn, referring to the duo's baby who is on the way.

Netizens react to Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama

While some users said that they felt sorry for Blueface for having to deal with such a situation, a few others said that they were concerned for the baby since they question both the rapper and Chrisean's parenting skills.

Some sided with Chrisean and advised her to leave the rapper and build her life separately as they see potential in her. They also blamed Blueface for saying contradicting things about Chrisean Rock and the baby.

NOONIEE🖤👩🏽‍🎤 @noonie_2x It’s not funny but Blueface Said Who Gone Watch The Baby MEEE? It’s not funny but Blueface Said Who Gone Watch The Baby MEEE? 😭😭😭😭😭😭

blueface @bluefacebleedem Don’t have no baby with no man that don’t want the dam baby Don’t have no baby with no man that don’t want the dam baby

. @theguyjtl I really want Chrisean to leave Blueface for good & get her life together. That girl has sm potential! I’m rooting for her I really want Chrisean to leave Blueface for good & get her life together. That girl has sm potential! I’m rooting for her 😭

BAVY @itsbavy Blueface and Chrisean both losers if you ask me. I feel bad for the baby at this point. Blueface and Chrisean both losers if you ask me. I feel bad for the baby at this point. https://t.co/FnPvqKNKvR

TRIN. @1onlytrin I wanna fight blue face, his mother and his baby mother so all y’all line it up I wanna fight blue face, his mother and his baby mother so all y’all line it up

bob reedy @t0plessplumber blueface and his hypocrisy is lowkey hilarious he goes from “ so who gon watch the baby?? not me bc i’m obviously not the father” to “okay so you think you’re gonna take MY kid” girl what LMFAOO atp he just wants to be a terrorist to chrisean. i hope shes saving this for cs. LMAO blueface and his hypocrisy is lowkey hilarious he goes from “ so who gon watch the baby?? not me bc i’m obviously not the father” to “okay so you think you’re gonna take MY kid” girl what LMFAOO atp he just wants to be a terrorist to chrisean. i hope shes saving this for cs. LMAO https://t.co/ZpCJzKzesl

raveen marie 🫶🏾 @xoraveen Blueface telling Chrisean that “Child Protective Services is gonna have a ball with you” is laughable.



Like sir, have you met yourself? Blueface telling Chrisean that “Child Protective Services is gonna have a ball with you” is laughable.Like sir, have you met yourself? https://t.co/1ojsh8TptB

Milan 🦋 @NyleMilan I wish Chrisean would realize that blue face genuinely doesn’t like her … he’s not mad & being “petty” .. he doesn’t like you nor does he love you …. It’s very clear . At what point do you say enough is enough .. he’s disgustingly rude & disrespectful to her … publicly . I wish Chrisean would realize that blue face genuinely doesn’t like her … he’s not mad & being “petty” .. he doesn’t like you nor does he love you …. It’s very clear . At what point do you say enough is enough .. he’s disgustingly rude & disrespectful to her … publicly .

Chrisean Rock allegedly tried to turn off the smoke detector before setting the house on fire

The rapper's relationship with Chrisean has been on-and-off for quite some time. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper took to his Instagram stories to chronicle what went down after he arrived at the house.

After initially discovering the charred remains in the living room, Face found various household items strewn all over the floor including some broken glass shards.

He addressed Chrisean and said:

“I don't think you inhaling all this smoke and ash is good for your child. Gots to be smarter than that."

The rapper then referred to Chrisean Rock as childish and said that if one leaves a child by herself for too long, they break doors and set the house on fire. The rapper explained that Chrisean even attempted to disable the smoke alarm before allegedly starting the fire. He added that child protective services might take action against her because of what had transpired.

Blueface ridiculed Chrisean and said that she unplugged the Wi-Fi thinking it would turn off the smoke detector.

The rapper’s accusations toward Chrisean regarding the house fire came less than a day after Chrisean provided her followers with a detailed update on how her pregnancy has been so far and announced that she was 20 weeks into her journey.

Chrisean shared that it had been a harrowing journey for her since she was overwhelmed with despair due to Blueface's reluctance to accept the baby and their relationship. However, the rapper posted a few more Instagram stories along with some tweets and called Chrisean's narrative a "sob story."

