"Why would any mother think that this is ok?": Annie Donovan baby video sparks outrage online

A video of a mother, Annie Donovan, making her 11-month-old baby try vape is being widely circulated on the internet, and has left netizens enraged.

The video was shared on Facebook by Donovan, where she can be seen bringing the vape pen to the baby's mouth. The infant inhales from it before coughing and exhaling the smoke as Annie Donovan is heard laughing and saying "It's so funny."

As the video made its way online, social media users who saw it were left furious and wondering why any mother would think such an act was okay. Others were grateful that the video was reported and called Annie Donovan a "disgusting feral thing."

Netizens enraged over Annie Donovan's video of giving infant vape

As soon as they saw the video, netizens expressed their anger about it and reported the video on Facebook, where it was originally shared. As they condemned Annie Donovan's actions, some users called her "disgusting" and said that the baby deserves better.

Others expressed concern about the baby and wondered if he was doing alright after the incident.

Sophie Smith @Sophie_smxx It’s always girls like #anniedonovan who can have kids so easily too, and that’s what makes me even more upset. You are a disgrace, you need that baby removed from your home IMMEDIATELY, you don’t deserve to have kids if you can’t look after them. How dare you! It’s always girls like #anniedonovan who can have kids so easily too, and that’s what makes me even more upset. You are a disgrace, you need that baby removed from your home IMMEDIATELY, you don’t deserve to have kids if you can’t look after them. How dare you!

It was reported that the infant was taken to a hospital after being given a vape by the mother, Annie Donovan. The update was shared on social media by a user named Bonnie-j Dn.

On the post, netizens commented that while they weren't able to get over the child being given a vape, they were glad that the infant was taken to a hospital.

A lot of information isn't available online about Annie Donovan. However, based on the profile which shared the video, netizens believe that she is a teen mother. This was confirmed by a video report by 7NewsAdelaide, which also showed the video.

How harmful is vaping?

Vaping is linked to several health risks and holds the potential to damage the heart and lungs and can make people addicted to it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also warned that vaping is harmful to young people as their lungs are yet to completely develop.

A recent study done on 600 pregnant women found that pregnant women who vape are more likely to suffer miscarriages. The authors of the study mentioned that chemicals used to flavor vapes could cause inflammation in the body and damage cells as one potential mechanism behind the rise in risk.

The video came at a time when the UK's chief medical officer, Sir Chris Whitty, made a demand for a crackdown on marketing strategies, leading to a rise in kids getting addicted to vape.

