Rapper Blueface recently released a video explaining his absence from the Rolling Loud California concert. The event was scheduled for March 3, 2023, at the Hollywood Park Grounds near Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The rapper posted the video on March 5, 2023, in an exclusive interview with Mag TV. In the clip, Blueface said that he and his team were "copped out" because the police found "some tools" after thoroughly searching the bus, after which they were barred from entering the location.

The rapper further stated that the tools in question were a "couple of ratchets and hammers." However, the police also tried to get two of his team members to admit that they were carrying the tools, but since nobody stepped up, Blueface and his team left the venue.

The video was preceded by a short tweet from the rapper, explaining the same in brief, in which he also claimed they canceled his set prior to the scheduled time:

"Sorry rolling loud they hit my bus police ain’t let us in"

"We literally copped out": Blueface shares how the police barred him and his team from entering the concert venue

As mentioned earlier, the rapper was supposed to headline the Culture Kings stage in Rolling Loud, California. However, he claimed in a video that he was unable to do so because the festival organizers and the police barred him and his team from entering the venue:

"We made it through all the checkpoints, got right past the little moniters, and all of that. And then they didn't let us get all the way through. Cause I guess they searched the bus and found some tools. Couple of ratchets and hammers."

He further claimed in a statement that the police tried to get two of the people to admit to carrying the tools. However, since no one was willing to do so for his team, they had to leave the venue:

"'If two people claimed these ratchets and these hammers, y'all could go inside, the cops said.' But nobody did that, so the cops said, 'Okay, y'all can just get back on the bus and go back'. Nobody got on the bus. We just started walking... We literally copped out."

In response to how he was unable to perform at the Rolling Loud festival, Blueface announced an alternative show in Pamona, California, which is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2023.

In another tweet, the rapper urged his fans to attend the event if they missed him at the Rolling Loud festival, writing:

"If you came to see me at rolling loud come see me in Pomona march 16th"

Blueface's music career started on SoundCloud

Johnathan Jamall Porter, better known by his stage name Blueface, was born on January 20, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in the Mid City neighborhood of the city, where he became interested in music, particularly rap and hip-hop, with artists such as 50 Cents and Snoop Dogg.

Blueface began is career in January 2017 by releasing his first single, Deadlocs, on SoundCloud. The song and its video gave rise to his ongoing collaboration with producer Laudiano.

In an exclusive interview with MTV, the producer stated the following regarding Blueface and his collaboration with him:

“I contacted him after I saw his video for 'Deadlocs'. I sent him some beats and he emailed me back saying he fu***d with them. He shot a video of himself in his car rapping to them and we went from there."

The producer later said:

"The craziest thing has just been how fast everything has happened. Getting a record on the radio was my goal. Power 106 and L.A. Leakers spun ‘Respect My Crypn’ early and it blew my mind."

The rapper then released his debut mixtape, Famous Cryp, on June 20, 2018, which received positive reviews upon release, peaking at number 29 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Blueface followed it up with an EP, Dirt Bag, which was released on August 9, 2019. The EP was a commercial success, peaking at number 48 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but was poorly received by critics.

Later, on March 13, 2020, the rapper released his debut studio album, Find the Beats. This was a commercial success as the album peaked at number 64 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Aside from his musical career, Blueface is also known to be an amateur boxer, having won against Kane Trujillo in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich on July 23, 2021. The rapper is also the owner of a restaurant called Blue's Fish and Sou.

