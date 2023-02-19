What did Blueface say to Chris Brown? Former addresses Chrisean Rock abuse amid latter's Chloe Bailey collab backlash

On February 17, 2023, American rapper Blueface took to Instagram to respond to Chris Brown name-dropping his rocky relationship with Chrisean Rock. This came after fans brought up Brown's 2009 incident of assault on Rihanna. Taking to social media, Brown questioned why Blueface and Rock's abusive relationship did not face the same amount of public scrutiny.

In response, the Holy Moly singer remarked that everyone, including Brown, needs to take responsibility and face the consequences of their actions. Blueface added that he should stop pointing fingers at others just because "they did it too."

Referring to his own troubled on-again-off-again relationship with Rock, Blueface stated:

"I understand your frustration, fool. For me being in a situation—I’m not even going to trip on you ‘cause the message you trying to send is way off. I get it, you know—she hit me, it’s funny, I hit her back, it’s f*ck Blueface.

The online clash between the two singers started after Chloe Bailey announced her collaboration with Chris Brown on her Instagram, following which many netizens criticized him.

Chris Brown calls out "cancel culture" for treating his case differently from other celebrities who face assault allegations

The news comes after singer Chloe Bailey announced her upcoming song with Chris Brown, titled How Does It Feel, in an Instagram post shared on February 17, 2023.

Brown's critics did not take the news well, with many deeming the collaboration "garbage" and that he was profiting off black women. They brought up the Under the Influence singer's past domestic abuse case and other problematic behavior. Chris and Rihanna dated from 2007 until the highly publicized domestic abuse issue in 2009.

Chris Brown shared an all-text Instagram story where he addressed netizens criticizing his upcoming collaboration with Bailey by referencing his past abuse:

"If y'all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire a*s."

Frustrated at many repeatedly bringing up this misstep, the 33-year-old singer referenced the tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Rock. Stating that it has been over a decade since his incident, an exasperated Chris Brown pointed out:

"I'm so tired of y’all running with this narrative. You weird *ss n*ggas are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f*ck out each other in front of the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment?"

Blueface immediately shared a response stating that his situation was different from that of Brown's. He condemned the R&B singer for his comments implying a "but they did it too" argument and stated that he should "take the time" if he "did the crime" and not deflect onto others' issues. The Disrespectful singer reiterated:

"You gotta play the cards that you was dealt."

Blueface's rant downplayed his abusive relationship with Chrisean Rock, who can be heard laughing in the background of the story. He concluded the message by stating:

"You beat up the wrong b*tch"

He further added:

"I got a b*tch, she gon’ fight back; so I’ma get less time, you feel me? You beat up the b*tch that just performed at the Super Bowl!"

While Chris Brown is yet to respond to Blueface's Instagram story, it is interesting to note that following the highly publicized 2009 domestic abuse incident with Rihanna, Brown faced a massive public and industry backlash. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of probation, community labor, and domestic violence counseling.

However, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been caught on camera violently fighting each other several times in the past. Their "toxic" relationship earned them a live reality show called Crazy in Love.

