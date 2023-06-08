Why was Blueface arrested? Netizens react as rapper gets booked in Las Vegas 

Popular rapper, Blueface, has made his way back into the headlines after he was arrested in Las Vegas on robbery charges. As per reports, the rapper was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He will appear in court on June 8, 2023, at around 9 am.

This is not the first instance of the rapper being arrested. In November 2022, the 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Las Vegas. At the time, he faced charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm following a shooting incident on October 8. He was then arrested in an undercover operation and was also recorded on video.

He was also arrested in November 2018 for shooting at a vehicle as he fired at a gas station robber. He was also arrested in February 2019 for possessing an unregistered gun.

At the moment, not many details have been revealed by the authorities on the current charges being faced by Blueface.

“Probably why he was trying to get his old BM to get custody of his kid”: Social media users react to Blueface getting arrested in Las Vegas

Social media has been abuzz with reactions following the recent arrest of Blueface in Las Vegas. The news has reignited discussions about his turbulent relationship with Chrisean Rock, who is currently pregnant with his child.

Adding to the controversy, the rapper recently attracted further attention when he publicly asked his baby's mother, Jaidyn Alexis, to consider adopting their to-be-born child. These recent events have sparked a flurry of reactions and conversations online as fans and observers grapple with the ongoing drama surrounding Blueface's personal life.

Twitter account @raphousetv2 shared the news on social media. Here is how social media users reacted to it:

Social media users react to the news of Chrisean Rock's baby daddy getting arrested in Las Vegas. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, other videos of Chrisean Rock also floated on social media, where she was again seen talking about Blueface and his alleged arrest. In the live session, she was seen talking about how she would have supported her baby’s father, as she wouldn’t wish ill for anybody.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL ChriseanRock speaks on Blueface getting arrested & says she would’ve went to support him in court ChriseanRock speaks on Blueface getting arrested & says she would’ve went to support him in court https://t.co/MWWrAMBivD

At the moment, authorities have not revealed whether the rapper has been released or is still in jail for robbery.

