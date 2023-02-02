Groundhog Day livestream 2023: Where to watch, time, significance of tradition, and everything to know

Groundhog Day is a special tradition that involves a large rodent predicting the upcoming weather. Celebrated on February 2 each year at Gobblers Knob, this tradition has built a special place in the hearts of many Americans.

Punxsutawney Phil is an alleged 'meteorologist' who was summoned out of his burrow on February 2, and whose weather prediction is considered correct by many. If he sees his shadow, winter will last for six more weeks. If he doesn't, spring is coming early!

Although some challenge the credibility of the groundhog's predictions, it has continued to make quite an impact on Punxsutawney's economy over the last 137 years. Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce President Katie Laska said:

“We have 6,000 people that live here and it swells to 20 or 30,000. You can just imagine the impact that it has on our economy here.”

Viewers can watch the entire Groundhog Day event on USA Today's YouTube channel

Groundhog Day is celebrated on February 2 every year. In 2023, this superstition-filled day falls on a Thursday.

Pizza Dad @Pizza__Dad Me after hearing punxutawney phil saw his shadow so six more weeks of winter #GroundhogDay Me after hearing punxutawney phil saw his shadow so six more weeks of winter #GroundhogDay https://t.co/C5GgtKVFXX

Enthusiasts and viewers usually gather at Gobblers Knob around 11.30 am to watch the groundhog make its prediction.

For those who can't make it to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA Today will be streaming the entire Groundhog Day event live on their official YouTube channel for all to watch.

Groundhog Day was originally done by badgers

Punxsutawney Phil emerges on the same day each year, i.e., February 2. It falls on the same date as the Christian festival of Candlemas, where Christians bring candles to church to be blessed. It is a sign of warmth and a source of light for the winter season.

Now, for well over a century, February 2 has also become a day for groundhogs to shine.

A poem by naturalist John Ray in 1678 highlighted the mysticism and superstitions attached to Groundhog Day.

“If Candlemas day be fair and bright

Winter will have another flight

If on Candlemas day it be showre and rain

Winter is gone and will not come again.”

In the 19th century, Germans migrated to areas populated by Celtic people and added their own traditions to the Candlemas mix. They brought along the German badger as the 'Candlemas weather prophet'.

While it is unclear how the tradition shifted from a badger to a groundhog, it is believed that the switch has something to do with the groundhog being more accessible in American areas.

Punxsutawney Phil has been a Groundhog Day weather prophet since 1886. That makes him at least 136 years old, a striking contrast to the six-year lifespan that most wild groundhogs have.

According to official records, Phil's expanded life span originates from his consumption of an 'elixir of life' - a recipe that humans haven't been able to narrow down yet.

Contradicting groundhog predictions in 2022

In 2022, groundhog predictions were all over the place.

As it is well known, Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous groundhog for this event. He saw his shadow in 2022, and people prepared for six more weeks of winter.

However, many different rodents had different opinions. Sun Praire Jimmy from Wisconsin, Beauregard Lee from Georgia, and Staten Island Chuck from New York allegedly did not see their own shadows.

Thousands are excited to see the groundhog make its prediction this year. Tune in live to see the judgment at 11.30 am on February 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes