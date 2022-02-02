How to watch Groundhog Day 2022 live? Punxsutawney Phil, Staten Island Chuck and more 

As many celebrate Groundhog Day on February 2, all eyes will be on Punxsutawney's Phil and Staten Island's Chuck. The United States is on its toes as the furry creatures are ready to predict the annual forecast. The event will be held at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania at 7:20 am on Wednesday.

The rodents will predict whether winter will last for six more weeks or if citizens can expect an early spring. Spectators in Pennsylvania will come together after being kept away due to Covid last year. Just like in 2021, the Big Apple event will also be held virtually this year.

Groundhog Day is celebrated on February 2 every year. The event dates back to 1887, and its traditions are tied to the Candlemas in Europe. If Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob observing a shadow, it means there will be six more weeks of winter. If the hedgehog spots sunny conditions, it indicates the arrival of spring.

Groundhog Day predictions can be viewed live on PCNTV

Phil will be making his predictions at 7:20 a.m. in Punxsutawney, western Pennsylvania. Coverage of the event will begin on PCNTV at 6 a.m. A livestream can also be viewed from 6 a.m. at VisitPA.com. It will also be available on their Visit Pennsylvania YouTube channel from 7:15 a.m.

Staten Island’s Chuck will be making his predictions on the same day. A livestream of the event will be held on the Staten Island Zoo Facebook page from 7:20 am.

Stormfax has been tracking Phil’s predictions since 1887. The independent almanac claims that Phil’s predictions are right 39% of the time.

Staten Island’s Chuck’s predictions last spring were correct. Chuck has predicted the weather forecast correctly 10 out of 11 times. According to the Staten Island Advance, his only wrong call came in 2017.

Sadly, New Jersey is mourning the loss of Milltown Mel. The groundhog died recently and its young ones cannot make predictions as they are hibernating.

Schnogadahl Sammi, close to the Lehigh Valley, in Monroe County, will not be making a prediction for the second straight year. The groundhog has been preserved by a taxidermist as the event does not have new officers.

