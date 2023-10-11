Chrisean Rock has gone viral again, this time, not for her relations with Blueface, but for her references to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. On October 9, 2023, Rock went on an Instagram live for a conversation with her Baddies co-star Rollie Pollie. She spoke about how she wanted to gain the level of celebrity status held by A-listers like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

She exclaimed:

"Soon as I make my Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner status, I'm not responding to none of you b*tches on God!"

The rapper's comment garnered a lot of attention as netizens online started to debate about her social status and potential. They also trolled her for thinking that she might reach that level of success online.

A fan says that Rock is "daydreaming" after her recent comment (Image via X/@x_lanzi)

What else did Chrisean Rock say during the Insta live? Rapper's latest comments set the internet abuzz

For the uninitiated, Chrisean Rock is an American rapper and reality television personality, famous for her appearances in the Zeus reality series, Baddies, and on her show, Crazy in Love.

Rock has made a lot of waves on the internet ever since she revealed that she was pregnant with rapper Blueface's child, as per Vulture. The two subsequently went viral for raising questions about paternity and other similar controversial topics.

On October 9, 2023, Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram to talk about the recent updates of her life. She was having a one-on-one with her Baddies co-star Rollie Pollie.

During the live, Rock spoke about how people cannot stop talking about her and her family, adding that this was the reason she changed her user name:

"That's why I changed my [IG handle] name to @ChriseanChriseanChrisean, because people keep talking about me."

Chrisean Rock then opened up about her aspirations to become as famous as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kim and Kylie are part of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, created along with their mother Kris Jenner and three other sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, as per Entertainment Weekly.

The business moguls are synonymous with modern celebrity culture, who have used social media platforms to build vast empires encompassing fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

Rock's comments about her aspirations and her unique name change to @chriseanchriseanchrisean have begun a lively conversation online. Some fans are cheering her on in her pursuit of fame while netizens are also questioning the reality of her goals and her potential.

In response to Chrisean Rock saying that she will "stop responding" when she reaches the Kardashian-Jenner status, some netizens quipped that it meant she would continue to respond for the foreseeable future, implying that she would never reach that level.

Kim Kardashian's net worth stands at $1.7 billion in September 2023, as compared to her sister Kylie Jenner, whose net worth is reportedly more than $600 million.

In other news, Chrisean Rock and Blueface now have a child together, who was born on September 3, 2023. Since then, the pair have been in a world of controversies and eventually decided to call it quits. As per XXL, Blueface said in a series of tweets on September 26, 2023, that he only had one baby mama and two kids, excluding Rock and her child.

On October 8, 2023, Chrisean posted an Instagram story of a man with tattoos. The picture seemed like a screenshot taken while on FaceTime with the unnamed man. The text on the story read:

"Who else love a ninja with dimples/tats?"

At the time of writing this article, the identity of the person in the picture had not been revealed.