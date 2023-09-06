Are Blueface and Chrisean Rock related? Real names explored as former's mother makes wild cousin claim

American rapper Blueface and his former partner and now baby mama Chrisean Rock may be related. On September 4, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold held an Instagram Live session claiming that the former duo, who now share a child, may have more familial bonds than what people are aware of.

In the video that went viral online, the Los Angeles native's mother said that the duo are actually cousins and are connected via their maternal sides of the family. As per HipHopDX, she said:

“I knew something was going on. Come to find out, Chrisean's mama is a Dorsey. She's a Dorsey. They related to me. Them my people. Girl, if them Dorseys...Dorseys. Come on now, all the Dorseys are related and they all act like that. They all strong and act like that. John done had a baby with his cousin. He did. I bet you we need to test the baby. The baby is probably...that's why the baby had our DNA. What the f**k? Y'all think I'm playing. This could be real."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock, whose real names are Johnathan Jamall Porter and Chrisean Eugenia Malone respectively, have come a long way since December 2020. At the time, Rock was signed to the Disrespectful rapper's label and had a brutal argument with his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, that led to the Vibe singer's tooth being knocked out.

Blueface was not present during Chrisean Rock's labor

On Sunday, September 3, Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child with Blueface and gave fans a glimpse of her labor via her Instagram Live session. However, the Outside rapper was not present for the birth of his baby but was partying with his baby mama and current girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

In the Instagram Live session, Rock could be seen lying in a hospital bed in the delivery room surrounded by her family and friends.

After facing backlash for not being present with Rock, Blueface took to his Twitter handle to defend his absence. In one of his tweets, the rapper clarified that he has moved on with Alexis and his name should not be linked with Chrisean anylonger.

The Bleed It singer further said that he would not give up the opportunity to be with Alexis now since she has never been with another man in the last 10 years.

The rapper also urged people to only keep to Blue and Jaidyn from now on.

After giving birth, Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the child's name to be Chrisean Malone, after herself. She further said:

“I can’t wait to reveal the leveling up the new new new everything. I can’t wait to fly back to LA after healing n move in my new home. God so good…. I’m pressing play on new beginnings new music/movies I’m just beyond grateful thank you Jesus.”

As of writing, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have not commented on the former's mother's claims.