"His karma gonna be something": Blueface slammed for partying with Jaidyn Alexis while Chrisean Rock gives birth

American rapper Blueface was slammed online after he was seen partying with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis when Chrisean Rock was giving birth. On September 3, the 23-year-old star, who had an on-and-off relationship with Blueface, gave birth to her first child, a son named Chrisean Malone Jr. on Instagram Live. The reality television star was encircled by her family, nurses, and midwife as she pushed until the birth of her child.

Rock gave the responsibility of filming her to her mother, Charla Malone, during the natural labor inside the hospital room. While Rock was in between her labor, her baby daddy Blueface was spending time with his former partner Jaidyn Alexis on September 2 in Miami. The duo share two kids together - Javaughn and Journey.

On September 4, the Disrespectful singer took to his Twitter handle to clarify that he had moved on with Jaidyn three months ago and his name should not be associated with Rock anymore.

He further said that he would never go back to "that" and knows what is best for him.

The rapper then said that he would let off of this opportunity to get back with his partner of 10 years.

However, Blueface being absent during Chrisean Rock's labor and delivery was not taken well by the netizens, and one of them commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Blueface's defending his absence during Chrisean Rock's labor. (Photo via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Internet users react to Blueface's absence during Chrisean Rock's labor

After Blueface defended himself for partying with his first baby mama Jaidyn Alexis, Internet was furious. Several users slammed the West Coast rapper for defending himself for not being present during Rock's labor and mocked him for calling himself a "professional rapper."

Others urged Chrisean Rock to "march down to child support office" and not to associate with Blueface anymore.

Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Jamall Porter, and Chrisean Rock started dating during the height of the pandemic while filming his OnlyFans reality program, Blue Girls Club. Since then, their relationship has been turbulent on and off.

Initially, the Thotiana rapper denied being the father, and accused Rock of having encounters with 10 other guys in the previous year and stealing his G-Wagon through Twitter.

The rapper was eventually revealed to be Baby Chrisean's father after a DNA test on their Zeus reality program, Crazy in Love, and he even attended the gender reveal party in August 2023.