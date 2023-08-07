“My first gender reveal”: Ed Sheeran pauses concert to fulfill a couple’s wish 

Ed Sheeran performed at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA on August 5, 2023 as part of his latest album tour, the Mathematics tour. During the concert, the singer paused in between singing his hits to honor the wishes of a couple and revealed the gender of their soon to come child, a daughter.

The incident was recorded and posted in a snippet on the singer's official Instagram page on the same day after the concert and went viral, as fans reacted to the moment and propelled it to a social media event:

Fans react to Ed Sheeran gender reveal for couple

Fans were quick to take to social media, particularly Twitter, to react to the incident. Some posted recreations of the incident, showcasing their talents at using miniatures. Others stated that the couple were lucky, as they got the best gender reveal of their child possible.

Some also praised the performance, stating that the hassle to see the show was worth it. The fans praised the opening performance by British singer-songwriter Cat Burns as well.

David Rebant @DavidRebant Inspired by last night’s Ed Sheeran concert. My son recreated it with Lego. Complete with @edsheeran @thegreatkhalid @catburns , Spidermen, a fight, a gender reveal, and spinning stage. pic.twitter.com/6dnNoEvizT

💗Athena💗 @uhtheena twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/jdJcDfG9Vy Amazing performance by @edsheeran in KC lastnight! He even stopped his song as he seen a fan in the crowd asking for him to do a gender reveal & he did! Congrats to the KC couple- it’s a girl!

B @SheHulkHotze No need for anyone to do gender reveals anymore. At the @edsheeran concert in KC, a couple got him to help out with theirs. Congratulations on your baby girl AND completing the best gender reveal of all time! 🩷🩷

Ivan @IvanIn3D congrats to the couple that got Ed Sheeran to do their gender reveal! You might be the first to do it on a huge scale and not cause a national incident! pic.twitter.com/hS2lSjKGHg

Ciara Turner @CiCiTurner Saw @edsheeran last night and it was one hell of a show! @catburns is one of my new musical obsessions.



GIRL…YOU ARE AMAZING AND I LOVE YOU!! You KILLED it. Please know you are welcome in Kansas City ANY TIME!!

SergioDaSexyPotato @SergSexyPotato pic.twitter.com/4OMZNw0Tjt Took a whirlwind trip to Kansas City, Missouri this weekend to see Ed Sheeran in concert. All in less than 18 hours! Back to San Antonio for breakfast with Jen, and now back in Houston for 3 more weeks of work. Definitely worth it! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Continuing his North American tour, the singer has upcoming shows in cities like Denver, Vancouver, and Inglewood over the next few weeks. The tour concludes on September 23, 2023, with a performance at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The tour's projected earnings are estimated to exceed $383 million.

More about Ed Sheeran and his music career

Ed Sheeran had his chart breakthrough with his self-released EP, Loose Change, which was released on February 7, 2010. The EP peaked at number 39 on the Irish album charts.

The singer has often cited Eric Clapton as one of his primary influences for learning to play music and sing, as he elaborates in his biography, Ed Sheeran: An audio visual journey:

"I was eleven when I saw Eric Clapton play at the Queen's Golden Jubilee concert in June 2002. I remember him walking on stage with this rainbow-coloured Stratocaster and playing the first riff of 'Layla'. I was hooked."

The singer continued:

"Two days later I bought a black Stratocaster copy for £30 that came with an amp. All I did for the next month was try to play that 'Layla' riff."

The singer's mainstream debut studio album was titled +, and was released on September 9, 2011. The album was a major success, and sold more than 2 million copies in the UK after its initial release. The worldwide sales for the album puts it at more than 4 million copies at last count.

Ed Sheeran achieved critical and commercial acclaim with his third studio album, ÷, which was released on March 3, 2017. The album was a chart topper on all major album charts, and remains the singer's most successful album, having been certified as Diamond level seller in several countries.