Beyonce leaves out Lizzo’s name during Renaissance tour's Break My Soul performance, sends netizens into a frenzy 

According to Deadline, Lizzo's former dancers accused her of se**al harassment as well as for fostering a hostile and discriminatory workplace environment through se**al, religious, and racial discrimination and harassment.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a civil lawsuit at the Superior Court of the State of California for the county of Los Angeles against Lizzo and her label Big GRRRL.

While the singer herself has not responded to the allegations privately or publicly, another performer has taken up the topic. On August 1, 2023, Beyonce performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. During her performance, the singer skipped the name of Lizzo while singing Break My Soul: The Queens Remix, and fans believe it to be a signal of support for the dancers.

The incident has sparked a frenzy among fans on the internet, with many taking to social media to speculate as well as express their feelings on the topic, as seen in the tweet below:

Lizzo set to face multiple civic actions if convicted

The lawsuit document, revealed exclusively by Deadline, underlines the articles of the Californian laws under which it has been filed. The first action is under the Californian FEHA se**al harrassment clause and claims punitive damages under the Civil Code Section 12940:

"The conduct of Defendants LIZZO, BGBT, and Ms. QUIGLEY created a hostile work environment for Plaintiffs, making the conditions of their employment intolerable in direct contravention of various statutes and state law decisions, including but not limited to California Government Code §12940(h) and (j)"

Depending on the severity of the crimes, separate punitive charges might entail if the singer and her label get convicted under other charges.

The singer also faces an action under the FEHA Section 12926(d), which prohibits discrimination on medical and disability grounds, and under Section 2202 and Section 236 PC, which prohibits interference in employee's financials and false imprisonment.

The lyrics of the song Break My Soul: The Queens Remix features the name of Lizzo alongside Erykah Badu and Kelly Rowl in the third verse. During the performance in Massachusetts, Beyonce skipped her name during the said verse and instead repeated Badu's name four times.

The lawsuit and its apparent fallout in Beyonce's omission of the singer's name have driven netizens to take to social media to react to the incident, particularly on Twitter. Some netizens have compared the singer's treatment of her dancers to Taylor Swift's treatment of her dancers.

Documentary director and filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has also come out in support of the dancers, stating in a Twitter post that she had witnessed the alleged misconduct faced by the dancers, and faced it herself as well:

More about Lizzo and her career

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, was born on April 27, 1988, Michigan, but moved to Houston, Texas soon after. The singer released her debut studio album, Lizzobangers, in 2013. The album, along with its second album, failed to chart.

The singer had her first chart breakthrough with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, released on April 19, 2019. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold more than 100,000 copies in the US upon its release.

The singer released her second studio album, Special, on July 15, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 3 on the Canadian album chart.