“Damn YG waste the opportunity”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans slam her agency for rejecting an offer from Marvel

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans have taken to social media to slam YG Entertainment after learning that they have rejected an offer from Marvel. For those unversed, a couple of days ago, rumors were rife that the SOLO singer would be joining Marvel's upcoming series Kingdom War: New Agents of Atlas. Fans were excited at the prospect of BLACKPINK’s Jennie joining the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as arguably the first-ever K-pop star to do so.

On June 12, YG Entertainment released a statement denying the rumors, stating that no such offer has been made, disappointing fans who were looking forward to watching her in the Marvel series. However, according to a new twist in the tale, an MCU Arabic News "Insider" revealed that YG Entertainment kept Marvel hanging for a long time and eventually replied by saying that she was busy with other work commitments and could not take up the offer.

for jennie and rosé @forjense According to recent reports Marvel Studios has been in talks with YG Entertainment for almost 2 years to have the actress JENNIE join MCU!



https://t.co/AmOeu4aFh8

Furious BLINKs took to social media to slam YG Entertainment. “Damn YG waste the opportunity,” @BP_HM4 wrote, criticizing BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency.

Fans slam BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency for declining a lucrative Marvel project, citing her current workload as the reason

for jennie and rosé @forjense YG Entertainment sent its response to the offer:



“Jennie cannot sign a representative contract that includes more than one work at the present time because she is busy with the band’s projects”



https://t.co/MgxZL8a3uc

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was approached by Marvel Studios for their ambitious new project Kingdom War: New Agents of Atlas, where she was approached to play the character of Luna Snow, also known as Seol Hee. Luna Snow is a K-pop singer who is blessed to have the superpower of manipulating ice to protect people in the Pacific Rim and around the world.

The character was designed keeping the SOLO singer in mind and is a bilingual person who speaks both Korean and English. Previously, f(x)’s Luna voiced the character in the 2020 video game Marvel Super War. Fans were excited with the prospect of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Luna Snow. However, YG Entertainment denied it outright by stating that there was no such offer.

Weibo Melons 🍉 @weibomelons



#3 'Park Shinhye and Jennie will team up'

https://t.co/g4KwIY8vH1

However, an MCU Arabic News "Insider" made the shocking revelation that YG Entertainment declined the lucrative offer after keeping Marvel waiting for a long time. Reportedly, Marvel has been in talks with YG Entertainment since September 2021 with the intention of casting BLACKPINK’s Jennie, but YG Entertainment kept delaying their official talks, stating the singer was busy with other commitments, and on April 29, they abruptly conveyed to Marvel that BLACKPINK’s Jennie couldn’t take up this project.

"Marvel Studios has been engaging in discussions with YG Entertainment since September 2021. YG Entertainment remained silent on the matter until April 29. Their response hinted at Jennie's packed schedule, stating that she couldn't commit to more than one project at a time due to her demanding workload," the MCU Arabic News insider's tweet read.

MCU - IN Direct AR @MCU_Direct_AR | وفقاً للتقارير الأخيرة فأستديوهات مارڤل كانت في محادثات مع شركة وايجي الترفيهية لأكثر من عام و ٧ آشهر لأجل إنضمام الممثلة



https://t.co/X81QI9xJqw

BLACKPINK's Jennie's agency declined the role of Luna Snow on her behalf (Image via Twitter)

Understandably, BLACKPINK member Jennie's fans are furious with YG Entertainment for declining such a lucrative opportunity with Marvel. While they understand that the singer is burdened with a lot of projects, most are flabbergasted that YG Entertainment chose HBO’s graphic and raunchy drama, The Idol, over a more advantageous Marvel project.

BLINKs believe the Shutdown hitmaker would have been a great fit in the role of Luna Snow, which was a tailor-made role for her, and have taken to social media to share their reactions.

JENNIE KIM @aciekjs @forjense i dont know if i should be happy that yge is "concern" about jennie being overworked (which she is btw) or mad because they are basically keeping her in her highest potential as an actress!! @forjense i dont know if i should be happy that yge is "concern" about jennie being overworked (which she is btw) or mad because they are basically keeping her in her highest potential as an actress!!

abhi26 @Abhinee9098 @forjense Marvel wants jennie we can see ! Literally jennie leave yg pls I'm begging uh🥲 @forjense Marvel wants jennie we can see ! Literally jennie leave yg pls I'm begging uh🥲

karla 🐨 @stillcherry_ @forjense I have the feeling they didn’t want to tie her to a posible franchise @forjense I have the feeling they didn’t want to tie her to a posible franchise

isutave @isutave @forjense The role fits Jennie perfectly tho…. Hope shes able to salvage. How come theres the side info on a possibility anyways? @forjense The role fits Jennie perfectly tho…. Hope shes able to salvage. How come theres the side info on a possibility anyways?

Additionally, the source also revealed that Marvel wanted Jennie to appear in the Agents of Atlas series and the upcoming Avengers films as well. Marvel was also planning on introducing the Agents of Atlas in future projects featuring the Asian hero Shang Chi. However, now that the Pink Venom singer is out of the running, it is left to be seen who Marvel ropes in next.

YG Entertainment has yet to comment on the allegations.

Blackpink’s Jennie was unable to finish the Melbourne Concert; apologizes to fans

BLACKPINK are currently on their BORN PINK world tour. However, Jennie was unable to perform at their concert in Melbourne, Australia, on June 11, as she was feeling ill. YG Entertainment later issued a statement, stating that the singer had to cut short her performance due to “her deteriorating condition.”

“JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” the statement further read.

On June 13, Jennie took to her Instagram story to apologise to fans for not performing at the Melbourne concert. She further shared that she's recovering.

"Dear Melbourne Blinks - I'm so sorry i wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday." I am doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me," the story read.

She concluded her statement by thanking fans who attended the Melbourne concert.

BLACKPINK is scheduled to perform in Sydney on June 16 and 17.

