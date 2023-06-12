On June 12, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie's agency, YG Entertainment, released a statement dismissing rumors of the idol starring in Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film. Recently, the idol garnered attention for her possible role in the film, Kingdom War: New Agents of Atlas, where she was expected to take up the role of Luna Snow, otherwise known as Seol Hee.

Given that the character is Asian and a K-pop singer who has many similarities with Jennie, many assumed that the rumors had a legitimate basis. However, to many fans' disappointment, YG Entertainment made it clear that there was no such no role offered by Marvel for the idol.

"Jennie has never received an offer to appear in the Marvel Series, Team Agents of Atlas."

A few days ago, online reports from supposed insiders stated that BLACKPINK's Jennie will star in MCU's upcoming film, Kingdom Wars: New Agents of Atlas. Soon enough, the rumors gained heat, exciting fans about the prospect of a new project for the idol within weeks of her acting debut.

Moreover, given that the character and Jennie had similar personalities and lifestyles, fans didn't doubt the legitimacy of the news. Especially since her first feature in the HBO series The Idol, she has been garnering much attention, fans believed the rumors made sense. As BLINks continued to build up their expectations to see the idol as Luna Snow, YG Entertainment put an end to the same by dismissing those rumors.

While the statement was disappointing, fans shifted their focus back to the idol's first acting debut with The Idol, where her performance has ranked above their expectations. The latest HBO series starring many popular faces such as Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, Lily Rose-deep, etc., has been popular for the coming together of various faces of entertainment industry.

Despite her appearance being no larger than a feature, BLACKPINK's Jennie has showcased quite a powerful impact on the audience. Additionally, many expressed that she was the most attractive aspect of the series, where viewers turned in to watch just to see her performance.

As she made jaws drop with her seductive and impressive dance scene in the pilot episode, Jennie continued to garner attention till the very end. Recently, fans couldn't quite get over her "villain scene" in the latest episode of the series. With the idol revealing quite a handful of dimensions through her new embarkation, fans have been both equally shocked and proud about the same.

Though fans are sad to learn that they wouldn't be seeing Jennie star as Luna Snow in Marvel's new film, they look forward to how she would elongate her acting oeuvre.

