Dispatch Dipe, a Korean Entertainment news outlet, recently reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie would take up the role of Luna Snow in Marvel's new series, Team Agents of Atlas. Like Jennie, Luna Snow is a Korean Pop Singer in comics, but she has ice-manipulation superpowers that help protect people around the world.
Luna Snow, or Seol Hee, was created for a 2018 mobile game, Marvel Future Fight. She lost her parents at a young age and was taken under the care of her grandmother. However, to meet her financial needs, she takes up a career as an idol. She joins a group called 4L1T through a special academy where she continues her career alongside her fellow members Min Jee, Jin Soo, and Hae Won.
Although there has not been any official announcement about Jennie's appearance in the role, her fans seem excited.
Fans excited over BLACKPINK Jennie's possible role in the upcoming Marvel series Team Agents of Atlas
Those who've read the comics would be aware that the Agents of Atlas stand as the first Asian superhero team created by Marvel, where each character has a special power. Led by the experienced special agent Jimmy Woo, the team has characters from Asia and the Pacific who aim to protect and defend humanity.
Many Marvel fans would've known Jimmy Woo earlier as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who appeared in movies such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, WandaVision, etc. While the actors playing the other characters are yet to be revealed, there are heavy rumors of Jennie taking up the position of Luna Snow.
Here's how netizens reacted to the rumors of the idol playing Luna Snow:
During the team's opening show at the Stark Arena, Joro Spider, an A.I.M. agent, attacked them and took four girls hostage. Seol Hee was trapped in the Stark Industries' Cold Fusion Reactor.
The Reactor malfunctioned, and she gained Cryokinetic abilities that helped her win the fight against Joro Spider and her fellow agents. Thereby, Seol Hee continued her life as Luna Snow putting her newly found abilities to protect people from the Pacific and other parts of the world.
Fans think the character's resemblance to Jennie is uncanny, and they desperately need her to seal the role. While neither Jennie nor Marvel has denied or confirmed her participation in the role, fans eagerly await for positive news to come their way. Additionally, given that her debut HBO series, The Idol, is currently rolling out, fans are delighted by the pile-up of content from her embarkation as an actress.