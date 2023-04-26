Rhino rises again: Marvel's iconic villain set to make live-action return

Fans of the Marvel universe are in for a treat as one of the most iconic villains, Rhino, is set to make a long-awaited live-action return. Known for his long-standing history of going up against Spider-Man in comics, video games, and animated shows, Rhino will surely captivate audiences again in the upcoming Sony Pictures film Kraven the Hunter.

Rhino's history with Spider-Man dates back several decades, and he has become a staple of the superhero's rogue gallery. Fans have been waiting for Rhino's return to the big screen since his brief appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn't live up to the comic book character's source material. But now, with Rhino confirmed for Kraven the Hunter, fans can finally look forward to seeing the villain in all his comic-accurate glory.

Marvel's Rhino: A classic adversary of Spider-Man gets a new look in Kraven the Hunter

Rhino gets a comic-accurate transformation in Kraven the Hunter, marking his live-action return (Image via Marvel Comics)

Rhino, a notorious villain with a long-standing history of fighting against Spider-Man, is set to return to the big screen in Kraven the Hunter later this year. Fans of the comics, video games, and animated shows will be pleased to know that the new depiction of Rhino is far more accurate to the source material than previous live-action portrayals.

The footage shown at CinemaCon introduces Rhino, who injects himself with a serum that causes him to transform into a massive Rhino monster. The transformation scene shows only Rhino's arm morphing into a gray rhino-like fist, a closer representation of the character in the comics.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider reports that Alessandro Nivola, cast in the film over a year ago, provided the voice for Rhino during his transformation scene.

After briefly appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Rhino's return to the big screen is highly anticipated by web-slinger fans. With a more accurate portrayal of the character, audiences can expect to see Rhino in all his monstrous glory when he goes up against Kraven in the upcoming film.

Kraven the Hunter: A perfect match for Rhino and other animal-themed villains

Kraven the Hunter's animalistic theme sets the stage for Rhino's appearance and teases potential appearances of other animal-themed villains (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kraven the Hunter, an upcoming live-action Marvel film by Sony Pictures, has confirmed Rhino's appearance as a significant character, and it's a smart move by the studio. The history between Rhino and Spider-Man in the comics makes the former a perfect match for Kraven. The teaser shown at CinemaCon indicates that the movie will have an R-rating.

Including Rhino in the movie also raises the possibility of other animal-themed villains appearing, such as Scorpion or Vermin. However, Michael Keaton's portrayal of Vulture in Morbius makes it unlikely for him to appear in the film. Fred Hechinger's The Chameleon, another animal-themed villain, is confirmed to appear in the movie.

With a release date set for October 6, 2023, Marvel fans eagerly anticipate seeing Rhino and other animal-themed villains face off against Kraven. Sony Pictures has promised a more comic-accurate depiction of the Marvel villain, which is exciting news for fans.

