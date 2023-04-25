Kraven the Hunter trailer: A first look at the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off

With the release of the first look of the trailer for Kraven the Hunter, fans of the Marvel universe can look forward to another thrilling addition to Sony Pictures' live-action Spider-Man universe.

The upcoming movie promises to delve deep into the origins of the iconic Marvel villain Sergei Kravinoff, also known as Kraven the Hunter, and explore his complex character in a solo story.

Portraying the lead character of Kraven is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a former MCU star who has described Kraven as a "conservationist" and "protector of the natural world."

Accompanying Taylor-Johnson in the all-star cast are Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe, promising to bring their unique talents and energy to the film. With fans eagerly anticipating the movie's release, the trailer has already sparked excitement for what's to come in the live-action Spider-Man universe.

Kraven the Hunter trailer reveals grisly scene and an iconic costume

Kraven the Hunter showcases his iconic fur costume and a gruesome scene in the newly released trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off (Image via Netflix)

Attendees at the Sony Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2023 were recently given a sneak peek of the trailer for Kraven the Hunter. The footage shown included a scene of Kraven biting a person's nose off and spitting it at the camera and showing Kraven wearing his iconic fur from the comics.

One Take News @OneTakeNews



The film will be Sony's first R-rated movie. Footage from 'KRAVEN THE HUNTER' was shown at #CinemaCon , with Kraven wearing his iconic fur.The film will be Sony's first R-rated movie. Footage from 'KRAVEN THE HUNTER' was shown at #CinemaCon, with Kraven wearing his iconic fur.The film will be Sony's first R-rated movie. https://t.co/lHVcWKs1vk

Rob Keyes @rob_keyes Kraven bites a dude’s nose off and spits it at the camera Kraven bites a dude’s nose off and spits it at the camera

The trailer for Kraven the Hunter gives us a glimpse of some of the villains we can expect to see in the film. The footage shows a transformation taking place as the hide grows on a man's arm, indicating that The Rhino will make an appearance.

Kraven himself is portrayed as being super animalistic, with scenes of him tearing into people, stabbing them, using foot traps on their heads, and even biting a person in the face.

Eric Goldman @TheEricGoldman The Rhino is in Kraven. We see some sort of transformation as the hide grows on a man's arm. Footage shows Kraven himself is super animalistic. Lots of tearing into folks. He stabs people, he uses foot traps on people's heads, and he bites a dude in the face. #CinemaCon The Rhino is in Kraven. We see some sort of transformation as the hide grows on a man's arm. Footage shows Kraven himself is super animalistic. Lots of tearing into folks. He stabs people, he uses foot traps on people's heads, and he bites a dude in the face. #CinemaCon

While plot details are still largely under wraps, the trailer for the movie has given us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. The film will center around Kraven, a Russian hunter determined to prove himself to the world.

With an all-star cast of supporting characters, Kraven's story promises to be a thrilling ride through the grittier side of the Marvel universe. Despite the lack of concrete information, the trailer's release has sparked excitement among fans, eager to see what's in store for Kraven and his solo story.

Kraven the Hunter: An R-Rated spin-off for the grittier side of Marvel's villains

Kraven the Hunter promises to bring a darker and grittier side of Marvel's villains to the big screen (Image via Sony Pictures)

During the Sony Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2023, Aaron Taylor-Johnson made an announcement that excited fans of the Marvel universe: Kraven the Hunter will be an R-rated movie. In a video message at the event, the actor described the film as "grounded heavily in the real world" and enthusiastically confirmed the R-rating.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson announces the movie's R-rating in a video message during the CinemaCon panel, promising a Marvel movie grounded heavily in the real world (Image via Twitter)

This news follows in the footsteps of previous Sony Pictures releases, such as Morbius and Venom, featuring a more adult-oriented storytelling approach. With an all-star cast and an R-rating, the first trailer for the upcoming movie has given fans a glimpse of what's to come in Sony's live-action Spider-Man universe. The movie promises to be a thrilling ride through the darker side of Marvel's iconic villains.

With an R-rating and a cast of talented actors, the movie promises to be a spin-off that explores the grittier side of the Marvel universe.

