Doctor Strange star offered major villain role in Venom 3

The success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has prompted Sony Pictures to fast-track the production of the highly anticipated sequel, Venom 3. The film will once again feature Tom Hardy as the fan-favorite anti-hero, Eddie Brock. However, the sequel will see significant changes to its cast and crew, with Kelly Marcel being promoted to director after having helped write and produce the first two films.

According to rumors, the studio has reportedly offered a major role to Chiwetel Ejiofor. The 45-year-old actor is best known for playing Baron Karl Mordo in the Doctor Strange movies.

With the sequel already generating buzz, it will be interesting to see what new direction Marcel and her team will take the symbiotic movie series in. It will also be just as interesting to see how Ejiofor will add to the film's dynamic.

Chiwetel Ejiofor supposedly offered villainous role in Venom 3: Insider information reveals

Inside scoop reveals Chiwetel Ejiofor has been offered a villainous role in Venom 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

According to insider Daniel Richtman aka DanielRPK, Sony Pictures has offered a major villainous role in Venom 3 to the talented actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Having already played the role of the conniving Baron Karl Mordo in the Doctor Strange movies, Ejiofor has demonstrated his exceptional skills in portraying complex characters. His role in Sony's symbiotic movie series could present an exciting opportunity for the Academy Award-nominated actor to showcase his versatile acting abilities.

Ejiofor's potential inclusion in the cast of Venom 3 is a promising development for franchise fans. His past performances in the superhero space have been highly regarded, and it will be exciting to see him portray another villain in the upcoming movie. Richtman's inside information shows that Sony Pictures aims for a high-caliber cast for the third part, which bodes well for the film's prospects.

Cast and crew changes and Tom Hardy's vision for Eddie Brock in Venom 3

Tom Hardy is aiming to add more depth to his character, Eddie Brock, in the third part, as the sequel makes significant changes to its cast and crew (Image via Sony Pictures)

The upcoming movie will feature changes in the cast and crew. Aside from producer Kelly Marcel's promotion to director, Tom Hardy will return as Eddie Brock while Juno Temple has been cast in an undisclosed role.

There have been rumors that a major player from the MCU will also join the cast. While Owen Wilson declined an offer for the role, it remains unclear whether Jermaine Clement will accept the role.

In addition to the changes in the cast and crew, Tom Hardy is reportedly aiming to add depth to his character in Venom 3. As an actor who portrays a fan-favorite anti-hero, Hardy significantly influenced the film's creative process. He is collaborating with Marcel on the film's screenplay to bring a new layer of complexity to Eddie Brock's character.

Venom 3 production update: Shooting dates and release date

The production of the film is set to begin shooting in the summer of 2023, with the release date yet to be announced by Sony Pictures (Image via Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures is gearing up for the production of Venom 3, which is set to begin shooting from June to September 2023. Fans of the franchise can expect more information to become available once filming commences. However, the release date for the movie is yet to be announced by the studio.

The sequel to the box office hit, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, significantly changes its lineup of actors and creatives. Chiwetel Ejiofor has reportedly been offered a villainous role, while producer Kelly Marcel is taking on the director's chair.

Additionally, Tom Hardy aims to add more depth to his character, Eddie Brock, and will collaborate with Marcel on the screenplay. With all these exciting developments, the movie is becoming a highly anticipated third part for fans.

