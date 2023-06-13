5 most expensive dresses worn by BLACKPINK's Jennie

K-pop star, BLACKPINK's Jennie is known for her fashion sense which isn't just elegant but also a way she expresses herself. With each appearance she makes, Jennie transforms the mundane into the extraordinary and captivates both fashion enthusiasts and casual observers alike. The singer effortlessly navigates the realms of high fashion, establishing herself as a trailblazer in luxury couture.

From the runway to the red carpet, each of Jennie's looks is a carefully curated masterpiece. All her looks are meticulously crafted with attention to detail and adorned with the most coveted designer labels. Her ensembles effortlessly fuse vintage sophistication with a modern edge, creating a visual feast for the eyes that leaves a lasting impression. Here is the list of the top 5 expensive dresses worn by BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Disclaimer: Since this isn't a ranking list, the dresses aren't ranked or written in any particular order.

Many of BLACKPINK's Jennie dresses are from luxury fashion brands like CHANEL and Balenciaga

1) Balenciaga ruffled shoulder floral print blouse

This Balenciaga ruffled shoulder floral print blouse has gained popularity and is known as a BLACKPINK's Jennie’s shirt from the song Playing With Fire. While the shirt doesn't look like its as expensive as a lot of Balenciaga's expensive pieces, it is one of the high-end designer floral print blouses from the brand.

The large crepe shirt, from Balenciaga's AW16 runway collection, is designed by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga for the first time. The shirt is filled with a multicolored floral motif. The self-fastening neck tie with a ruffled overlay and the elasticized cuffs only add to the feminine vibe.

The price tag for the blouse is $1,265.

2) GUCCI jacket and skirt

BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen wearing a Gucci Oversize Tweed Bomber Jacket and Tweed Mini Skirt. The jacket features a crew neckline, long sleeves, a button-down front fastening, and four front bucket pockets. It is made of GG tweed and has textured GG buttons in gold-toned metal for a striking contrast. The jacket has an oversized fit and is embellished with contrasting black trim at the neck.

The Tweed Bomber Jacket and Mini Skirt come at a price tag of $4200 and $1400 respectively.

3) Off-White floral ruffled mesh gown

BLACKPINK's Jennie's floral mesh gown from her Solo album was one of the most-discussed topics by fans in 2018 when the album was released. Among all other outfits from her album releases, this gown from Off-White was the prettiest and the most expensive dress among all.

The gown is made from stiff mesh and 100% polyamide that holds its shape beautifully. The gown features ruffles that add a feminine touch to the overall design with pink floral design.

It is priced at $11,972.

4) Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve rainbow striped chiffon gown and corset belt

Even though BLACKPINK's Jennie has pulled off several expensive dresses in DDU-DU DDU-DU, the costliest one is the one she is wearing at the beginning of the video. It is a set from Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018.

The name of the outfit is quite self-explanatory. The bright rainbow-colored long gown is made from 100% silk. Meanwhile, its corset is quite unique and is made in a knitted pattern.

The cost for the long sleeve rainbow striped chiffon gown and corset belt are $5295 and $2295 respectively.

5) CHANEL top from Resort 2019 collection

In the Kill This Love MV, BLACKPINK's Jennie has worn various outfits, but one of the most expensive dresses among them was her white top. It is a CHANEL top from the brand's Resort 2019 collection. It is called Chanel 'La Pausa' top and is made of silk and has a diaphanous lace design. It was originally paired with a similar design skirt, however, Jennie wore it with simple white denim shorts and black boots.

The price tag for the top is $16,862.

As a fashion connoisseur, BLACKPINK's Jennie's daring choices and fearlessness in experimenting with fashion have elevated her to an unrivaled status. It has solidified her position as a fashion icon for generations to come. Jennie's impeccable taste and creativity know no bounds, making her a force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving world of style.

