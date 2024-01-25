A track-by-track review of Lil Dicky's new album, Penith

Lil Dicky, better known these days as the titular character for his television series Dave, finally dropped the official soundtrack for the show. Titled Penith, this new album has 22 tracks, and was released on January 19, 2024.

Dave is a semi-autobiographical look at Dicky's professional rap career. It follows an artist, Dave Burd (Lil Dicky's government name), and his journey to becoming a rap superstar. The sitcom first aired in March 2020 and has since garnered quite a large following, with many claiming this to be Lil Dicky's best work.

Throughout the series, Dave is seen working on an album and in almost every episode, certain situations lead to him rapping or singing parts of full-length tracks from Penith. Lil Dicky did officially confirm that he would be dropping the album in December last year, as the songs from his series garnered popularity among fans of both his music and show.

Penith is Dicky's second official studio release which follows up on his 2015 debut studio album, Professional Rapper, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts.

The latest album from Dicky was distributed by Universal Music Group and features minor appearances from artists like YG, with several production credits to Benny Blanco.

A track-by-track exploration of Lil Dicky's album

Penith is an album spanning 22 tracks (including 4 bonus tracks) with a runtime of little over an hour, painting a picture of a rapper finally accepting himself for who he truly is.

The project delves into themes of:

Self introspection Relationships Fame and fortune Personal failures Intimacy Storytelling and world-building Body shaming

Lil Dicky's acceptance of his flaws brings a unique artistic take to creating an album experience.

Brand New

(Production credits: Dylan Brady)

Track 1 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Brand New is the first track to the album, acting as the intro. The entire track lasts less than two minutes, and features Lil Dicky singing over a highly energetic, synth-filled bassy beat.

His repetition of feeling "Brand New" is a nod to his new era in Lil Dicky's musical career. The song was previewed as an end-credit track in Dave Season 3, Episode 6.

Honestly

(Production credits: Eugene Tsai, Lia Liza, Stan Lane and Jasper Harris)

Track 2 of the album (Image via Spotify)

In Honestly, Lil Dicky showcases his lyrical prowess with a track of self-introspection and honesty. The song finds Dicky craving to prove himself as one of the best rappers in the game by unapologetically pursuing the art.

The single verse in this track delves into themes of introspection, questioning old records, thanking those who saw potential, conversations with critics, and subjective debates about his choices and personal opinions. The track was previewed in Dave Season 3, Episode 7.

Mr. McAdams

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, chillpill, & Motiv)

Track 3 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Mr. McAdams is a love song for Rachel McAdams who appeared in Dave Season 3, Episode 9. Dave (Lil Dicky) and Adams developed a friendly relationship over the episode, which later led to him recording a song professing his love for the actor.

Rachel McAdams even appears in the official music video for the song. The track is catchy, with notable lines like:

"Rachel, let me be your Mr. McAdams. Rachel, they gon' call me Mr. McAdams."

HAHAHA

(Production credits: Jahnei Clarke and Jasper Harris)

Track 4 of the album (Image via Spotify)

HAHAHA, is the fourth track on the album and finds Lil Dicky rapping over a bassy production, with wordplay and lyrics that delve into his twisted understanding of the luxuries a rapper's lifestyle brings.

The song hilariously deviates from the usual contemporary song structure where Dicky casually avoids rhyming his words just to prove a point, which makes this track interesting. It was first previewed at the end of Season 2, Episode 9.

Ally’s Song

(Production credits: Benny Blanco and Henry Kwapis)

Track 5 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Ally's Song is a track where Lil Dicky sings about the failing relationship with his on-screen girlfriend Ally, which was previewed in Season 1. Dave (Lil Dicky) professes his love for both, his ex and music, at the same time over a classic piano melody that brings this song to life.

Ally's Song finds Dicky reflecting on his decision to choose music over his relationship. With heartfelt lyrics about how he misses Ally but still believes he made the right decision for his career, the song is a surprising detour from Dicky's usual style, best evidenced in lines like:

"I would tell you I was wrong, but I'm right. I could ask for another night with this song. But I'd rather have another song for a night."

Harrison Ave

(Production credits: Benny Blanco and Chatz)

Track 6 of the album (Image via Spotify)

In Harrison Ave, Lil Dicky takes us back to his childhood, where he talks about his first crush over a classy production of upbeat hi-hats and a beautiful sample of the 2006 track, Wrapped Up Tight, by Delilah Moore.

The song plays out like a literal narration where, at certain parts of the track, Dicky abandons all forms of rap and rhythm by just speaking over the beat to provide a detailed explanation of his first relationship.

Burst

(Production credits: Smash David and Benny Blanco)

Track 7 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Burst is a fast-paced track with heavy 808s carrying the rhythm of the track. It finds Lil Dicky breaking into a Playboi Carti inspired vocal style in the song's chorus, fitting well into the track's production.

Dicky's lyrics revolve around his longing for a romantic relationship, making promises to his future partner, with lyrics like:

"Someday, I'ma meet my girl one day. We gon' eat ice creams sundaes. We gon' take walks on Sunday."

Second Coming

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, chillpill, Alexander Goodwin, and DJ Swish)

Track 8 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Second Coming opens with an intro by lifting conversations Dave (Lil Dicky) has with friends and other characters from the show. The track begins with Dave claiming he's the next Kanye West as the sounds of angels and birds begin to reverberate in the background.

A minute after the intro, the full production finally kicks with a thick bass drop and fast hi-hats, giving an immediate high-energy atmosphere to the track. Lil Dicky's cadence and flow fit well on the beat as he flexes his fame, narcissism, and current rap status with lines like:

"Everybody tryna dance when I pull up with the jams. Everybody goin' ham, young man got a plan they don't even understand."

I Love Myself

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, Tommy Parker and Jasper Harris)

Track 9 of the album (Image via Spotify)

I Love Myself opens with Lil Dicky breaking into a song where he proclaims his love for himself on a guitar-infused beat. The addition of a choir harmonizing in the background provides an angelic lift to the track.

This is supported by Dicky's lyrics of self-love with a hint of ego, best evidenced towards the end of his verse, in lines like:

"I would say I'm nothin' without all you. But I had to love me before all you."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, Lewis Hughes, Nicholas Audino and Sarcastic Sounds)

Track 10 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar finds Lil Dicky seamlessly blending basketball metaphors throughout the song, while he references Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the chorus. It's a classic Lil Dicky beat with a production filled with creative Hi-Hats, 808s, and hilarious ad-libs.

Dicky's chorus is the most notable aspect of the track as his lyrics revolve around him portraying himself as the legendary basketball player. Kareem also made an appearance in Season 2, Episode 4 of the show. The catchy chorus is well-structured with lines like:

"Kareem Abdul, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, these hooks got me scorin', see me comin' from afar. Kareem Abdul, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, this is my lane, let me show you how to ball."

Going Gray

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, Jack Karaszewski and Henry Kwapis)

Track 11 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Lil Dicky's use of autotune shines on this track as he reflects on the personal issues he deals with as he grows older. Going Grey has a smooth slow production infused with electric guitar strums, inviting listeners on an introspective journey.

Dicky's lyrics revolve around him getting older, delving into themes of lost relationships, health issues, changing habits, plans for his future, and intense episodes of reminiscing, with lines like:

"I'm a child, but I'm getting older, I'm getting oldеr. I'm going gray, I'm going gray."

I Met A Girl

(Production credits: Jasper Harris)

Track 12 of the album (Image via Spotify)

I Met A Girl, is a song about his on-screen relationship with a character named Robyn, who appears in Season 3. The slow melodic track finds Dicky thanking God for finally finding him a girl he can trust and love.

Lil Dicky's verse is quite notable in this track as he claims all his failed relationships are the reasons for him finally finding someone he can put his trust in. His clever use of Batman and Robin's partnership from the comics is well used metaphorically in the line:

"Batman and Robin, it's comical how I'll keep runnin' from problems."

YG Interlude

(Production credits: Benny Blanco)

Track 13 of the album (Image via Spotify)

YG Interlude is a track that's pulled straight from the show with added production elements credited to Benny Blanco's talent. The song takes place in a recording studio, where Dave (Lil Dicky) meets up with YG, a famous California rapper, in hopes of getting the latter to record a song with him.

Dave begins to freestyle over a beat that's being created from scratch, showcasing his lyrical prowess and storytelling ability, which begins to pique YG's interest in the rapper. The scene appears in Season 1, Episode 1 of the show.

No Fruits Or Vegetables

(Production credits: Benny Blanco)

Track 14 of the album (Image via Spotify)

No Fruits Or Vegetables is one of the few tracks in the album that lacks substance, as Lil Dicky's verse seems to lack the impact many of the other tracks on Penith created.

Although the track isn't deeply metaphorical, it still enjoys many of Dicky's playful rhymes and flows. The track appears to showcase the rapper's more hilarious take on life, with lines like:

"No fruits or vegetable. Who the f*ck are you to tell me what I can or can't do?"

I’m Drunk

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and Stan Lane)

Track 15 of the album (Image via Spotify)

I’m Drunk is a unique track where Lil Dicky seems to rap sluggishly, at times, alluding to how drunk he is. The fast-paced production of the track blends well with Dicky's flow and cadence, which adds to the overall vibe his lyrics create.

The lyrics take listeners on another one of Lil Dicky's adventures but this time the rapper is supposedly extremely intoxicated. The deliriousness of his lyrics mimics a drunken state of mind and adds a nice touch of humor to the track.

Morning after

(Production credits: Jasper Harris, Carter Lang, Tom Levesque and Alex Goldblatt)

Track 16 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Morning After is a story that revolves around an intimate encounter Lil Dicky has with an unnamed woman. The production is the most interesting aspect of the track as it involves blending different musical elements to create a smooth, almost reggae-type beat.

The lyrics although provocative showcase Dicky's childlike behavior when it comes to intimacy with a woman. Given his storytelling abilities, the track does turn out to be very interesting, leaving listeners with many questions that go unanswered.

My D!ck Sucks

(Production credits: Digi and Rob)

Track 17 of the album (Image via Spotify)

My D!ck Sucks, is a song from the show which led to Dave (Lil Dicky) achieving underground recognition as a "clown" artist. With no lack of corny bars, the track does seem to showcase the rapper's ability to poke fun at himself with funny rhyme schemes that embrace the flaws he sees in his body.

The ending of the track provides further insight into why Dicky chooses to go down a road of high shock value to entertain listeners with the line:

"I'm just not, like, naturally, like, a rapper. Like I need to go to another place."

Still Freestyling (Outro)

(Production credits: Benny Blanco, Henry Kwapis and Jack Karaszewski)

Track 18 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Penith's outro track, Still Freestyling, is a perfect way to wrap up the album experience, with a piano melody that finds Lil Dicky rapping about his plans for the future while he reflects on his successful career as an artist.

The song was initially previewed in Season 3, Episode 9, when Dave (Lil Dicky) meets his true self, while induced in a sleep chamber. His alter ego convinces him that accepting himself is the only way he'd make the kind of impactful music he so desperately craves.

The deeper tone of Lil Dicky's raw lyricism on this track reflects these thoughts by showcasing his more emotional side. The lyrics take listeners through the introspective thoughts Dicky has with himself, best evidenced in lines like:

"I won't be proud 'til I'm crowned. You holdin' me down or you holdin' me down? Will I break out or will I break down?"

Bonus Tracks

1. Jail (Pt. 1)

(Production credits: d.a. got that dope)

Track 19 of the album (Image via Spotify)

The song, Jail, was previewed in the Finale of Season 1 and tells an imaginary tale of Dave (Lil Dicky) going to jail for public indecency and exposure. The lyrics are extremely provocative and are the reason why Dave's label, in the show, was completely against him releasing the track publicly.

2. Hearsay

(Production credits: Stan Lane)

Track 20 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Hearsay was previewed during Season 3 when Dave (Lil Dicky) meets up with the men who robbed him and stole a chain belonging to Rick Ross, while he was exiting a supermarket. He meets up with the criminals who turn out to be aspiring rappers, who then proceed to make a track with Dave called Hearsay.

3. Hi, I’m Dave

(Production credits: Jasper Harris and Jahnei Clarke)

Track 21 of the album (Image via Spotify)

Hi, I’m Dave is the official theme song for Lil Dicky's FX show, titled Dave. The chorus plays as an intro for every episode since the song's theme revolves around Dicky introducing himself as Dave.

4. We Good

(Production credits: Jack & Henry and Benny Blanco)

Track 22 of the album (Image via Spotify)

We Good is a track that was previewed in the Finale of Season 2. It was performed by Dave (Lil Dicky) and his real-life best friend GaTa, who also stars as his best friend in the show. The song marked the first official collaboration between the two friends, who've known each other for over a decade.

Penith serves as a compelling narrative by integrating experiences from his real-life journey as an artist. Lil Dicky creates a captivating listening experience by exploring diverse themes and styles throughout the soundtrack. Standout tracks like Going Gray and Ally's Song showcase his emotional vulnerability, while the bonus tracks provide an extra layer of depth to this multifaceted project.

Penith is an album that solidifies Lil Dicky's growth as an artist, emphasizing the impact he's had on both music and television.

