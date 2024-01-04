Benny Blanco's $975 jacket & Selena Gomez's €247 Balenciaga Boots steal the show at Lakers-Heat

Crypto.com saw plenty of celebrities last night during the LA Lakers and Miami Heat game. When it comes to watching the Lakers, celebrities love showing up for these games considering the location and the players involved. Interestingly, producer Benny Blanco and artist Selena Gomez made an appearance at the game, sitting courtside, as per a video clip shared by Complex on X.

Expand Tweet

The couple has been dating for quite some time now since they started sharing pictures together on Instagram. In their appearance at the Crypto.com arena, they showed up in stylish outfits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Benny Blanco had a Modesen's ERL Reversible Floral-print Puffer Jacket in multicolor. It is priced at $975, as per the Modesens website. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez wore a pair of €247 Balenciaga Metallic Leather Side Zip Knife Boots with a silvery aesthetic, as per the Joli Closet website.

The couple easily dazzled in their outfits which is only fitting as they weren't the only ones who showed up to the Lakers-Heat game.

Other celebrities that showed up to the LA Lakers and Miami Heat game

Besides the attendance of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, actress Tracee Ellis Ross also showed up to the ball game. She is best known for receiving five Outstanding Lead Actress nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards in a Comedy series.

Additionally, comedian Cedric the Entertainer also made an appearance last night, who is also known for being a stand-up comedian and television host.

Moreover, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was at the game as well, showing support for his team while dressed in a sleek leather jacket with a pair of flashy sneakers.

Two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson showed up to the game, who is regarded as one of the best basketball players today.

How did the LA Lakers fare against the Miami Heat?

The LA Lakers entered the matchup against the Miami Heat off a two-game losing streak with a much-needed win in mind. However, things didn't go so well for the Lakers, despite the Heat playing without their star shooting guard Jimmy Butler (foot injury recovery).

The home team only managed to shoot 42.2%, including 13.3% from 3-point range as the Heat's defense was all over them right from the jump. Anthony Davis was the team's highest scorer as he dropped 29 points (10-of-17 shooting), 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals.

Austin Reaves also chipped in a good production on the court with 24 points (7-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range), 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

To make matters worse, the Lakers were not able to slow down the Heat's electric shooting from beyond the arc as they shot it at 38.1%. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.