"Lit and obnoxious": RHOC fans react to Emily Simpson being extremely drunk at Heather Dubrow's event in season 17 episode 13

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. During the segment, the cast gathered to celebrate Heather Durbrow's latest endeavor and attended her promotional party—well, most of them anyway, as Shannon Beador was absent from the Fireside event.

During the party, one cast member had too many drinks and had little to no control over her tongue. Emily Simpson downed too many champagnes and started taking digs at Heather by bringing up her "vault" comment in regards to Shannon. As the event continued, so did her drinking and the remarks.

“Heather told me that Shannon was talking s--- about me at Bravocon. And then when I said, ‘What did she say?’ She said ‘Oh, no. I can't tell you because it's in the vault!’," Emily said.

Fans took to social media to react to Simpson's behavior during the promotional party in the latest episode and slammed her for being intoxicated beyond control.

One user, @leess2026 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"Wow Emily is lit and obnoxious. #RHOC"

Expand Tweet

"Emily is just a drunk": RHOC fans react to Emily's drunken behavior at Heather's event

Expand Tweet

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 returned with a brand new episode this week. In the latest segment, titled Big News, Bigger Secret, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Tamra Judge attended Heather Dubrow's promotional event. However, while at the party, one cast member's intoxication caused embarrassment.

Emily took digs at Heather's initials being everywhere at the event and then at the food. While eating salad, she asked whether there was dressing in the salad as she ate cucumber with her hands. Tamra noted that Emily was "killing her" with the cucumber and imitated her during her confessional.

"Heather, I think you should put your initials on more things. I don't think there's enough,' Emily said.

Heather asked Tamra whether the RHOC season 17 cast member was hammered. This was followed by a flashback of Emily stating that she had eight glasses of champagne. The embarrassment didn't stop there, as Simpson continued to make comments about the event.

Everyone was left stunned by Simpson's behavior, including Gina, who wondered why she was criticizing the event, and Heather in front of the host. Gina added that Emily should have waited until after the event and called her so they could "talk sh*t" about it together like "normal people."

Heather Dubrow, who was deeply offended by Emily Simpson's behavior, told one of the servers not to serve the cast member any more alcohol. Emily told Gina that she had eaten some sand and explained that there was sand in her salad, and Gina tried her best to control the situation.

"My temperature is rising and I'm starting to sweat a bit. Emily is treading on thin f**king ice and at this point I'm like, "Just shut the f**k up" because I don't know if I'm going to be able to save you and Heather is going to f**king kill you."

Meanwhile, Heather's shared in her confessional,

“For Emily to be sitting here and acting like an a*s is so crass, so rude and so inappropriate, but I'm not going to allow her to take this away from me.”

RHOC fans took to social media to air their thoughts about Emily Simpson's behavior during the party, calling her a "top tier housewife."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RHOC season 17 will return next week on Wednesday with a brand new episode on Bravo.