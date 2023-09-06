RHOC season 17 episode 13: Release date, air time, and plot

In RHOC episode 13, the ladies will unpack past drama on their Mexican getaway. While Heather will throw a party to celebrate the launch of HD Network, Tamra and Shannon will have a virtual gossip session about the host. Jen's mother will finally agree to meet Ryan, and their interaction will be fairly awkward. Their vacation dinner will turn spicy, with all the wives throwing fire Heather's way.

The upcoming RHOC episode's synopsis reads:

"Heather throws a party to launch her HD Network, but tensions arise when Emily reveals an issue from the past; Jenn introduces Ryan to her mother; Tamra plans a trip to Mexico."

The Orange County starlets go international in episode 13, airing on September 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

RHOC episode 13 promises an authentic Real Housewives' trip

What to expect

A recent sneak peek into season 17's upcoming episode reveals an authentic Real Housewives' trip, going from sunny to super shady in seconds, and more.

RHOC's Jennifer is seen convincing her mother that she and Ryan have a solid relationship and have been planning their future together. Initially reluctant, her mother agrees to have a meal with Ryan. This interaction could seemingly go south, as Ryan's mother compares Ryan to Jenn's ex-husband Will, telling him what a great partner Will had been.

Heather Dubrow throws a launch party for her channel, HD Network, which will let fans get up close and personal with her through chats, giveaways, and virtual parties. Shannon can't make it to her soiree but discusses it with Tamra, who says that while it was an elegant event, intoxicated Emily didn't hold back her feelings and got snarky with Heather.

In their conversation, Shannon mentions that Heather had called and confronted her the previous night because she forgot to inform her of her absence. This call seemed familiar to Shannon since they'd had the same discussion at another RHOC party in 2014.

"8 years later, Dubrow's still scolding me for not responding on time," Shannon tells the cameras.

During their conversation, Tamra tells Shannon about her plans for an RHOC ladies' trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico. The two ladies then discuss the $55 million sale of Heather's house, which they only found out about through the tabloids. This also becomes the starting point for a full-blown showdown when the ladies go on vacation.

Heading off to the tropical Mexican coastline, the women all seem to get along fine. They tour their extravagant mansion and then sit down for dinner, which quickly becomes too hot for Heather to handle. Tamra starts by questioning Heather about why they weren't informed when the couple sold their house, to which Shannon adds how the rest of the group informs the others during important developments.

What begins as a small quarrel escalates quickly when Emily brings up an old incident where Heather made her believe that Shannon was bad-mouthing the RHOC women. Referring to a conversation between herself and Heather from Bravo Con, she repeats what she had been told.

"I was in Shannon Beador's room and she had a lot of crappy things to say about you guys," Heather told Emily.

Shannon denies that Heather was ever in her room. Heather, too, quickly defends herself, calling this statement "bulls**t."

RHOC: When and where to watch episode 13

RHOC will return with high entertainment levels and even higher production quality in episode 13. It will be available to watch on Bravo on September 6 or 7, 2023, depending on the audience's time zone. It can be streamed on Peacock from the next day onward. Here's when to tune in:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Thursday, September 7

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Thursday, September 7

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5.30 am, Thursday, September 7

Korean Standard Time: 9 am, Thursday, September 7

Japan Standard Time: 9 am, Thursday, September 7

Catch the candid shenanigans of the RHOC women on Bravo on September 6, 2023.