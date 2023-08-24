RHOC season 17 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

RHOC season 17 episode 11 brought a lot of drama, starting with Shannon Beador opening up about her relationship issues with John Janssen. Bravo premiered RHOC season 17 episode 11, titled It's My Fiesta and I'll Cry If I Want To, on August 23, 2021. Shannon was chatting with some of the producers during this episode and didn't know they were filming. She was seen mentioning:

“Does he spend enough time with me? Is there gonna be enough money? His kid doesn’t like me.”

When she realized this statement had been captured on camera, she asked not to include it on the show, RHOC, explaining:

“I can’t talk about that on camera, and this can’t go on the camera! That’s hurtful to John! That’s the s**t that I’ve talked about, that’s it!”

Furthermore, the synopsis of RHOC season 17 episode 11, mentions the following:

“Shannon prepares for a fiesta party while dealing with the aftermath of her relationship issues going public; Tamra, Jenn and Taylor support Shannon at her party; Emily and Gina attend a fundraiser for the California Innocence Project.”

Shannon and John were in a four-year relationship until November 2022, when they announced their breakup. At the time, RHOC season 17 was just wrapping up filming.

On a video call with Simpson and Shannon Beador, the former shared that Shannon has often shared details about her relationship, but denied saying any of it when it was brought up in front of the camera. According to Simpson:

“You know what, Shannon? You share a bunch of bulls**t to everyone off-camera and then you don’t wanna take any accountability for it! I’m tired of it always being everybody else’s fault, Shannon.”

Emily Simpson also discussed how other housewives of the show are willing to share details about their relationships, but Shannon is not eager to share any issues that she has with John Janssen. Simpson went on to say:

“You are two different people, Shannon! You are Jekyll and Hyde, and I’m tired of it! I’m not doing this on FaceTime, I’m not gonna do it tonight. Have fun at your party. No! I’m not doing this on a f**king FaceTime, f**k no!”

Simpson hung up the phone and said the following to the crew of the show, RHOC:

“I’m f**king done. Zero accountability for f**king anything she does ever. And I am so sick of that bulls–t victim mode where, ‘I shared things with you, and you betrayed me.’ You’re on a f**king reality show! F**king talk about it if it’s normal relationship things — that’s bulls**t!”

Additionally, Heather Dubrow and Beador had a heated discussion during the latest episode of the show, RHOC. In their conversation, Beador explained that the problems she is experiencing with John are normal relationship issues.

As a response, Dubrow pointed out the things Shannon shared with her that weren't normal. In the previous episode of the show, Dubrow shared some problems Shannon is having in her relationship with John Janssen, including:

“Shannon pays for everything, the family dynamic isn’t great, he’s never slept over, and his son lives with him, so she doesn’t go over there.”

When Dubrow was explaining to Shannon how she can talk about the issues in her relationship, Shannon got emotional and mentioned that John is a "private person," before leaving.

Fans can watch the upcoming episode of RHOC season 17 on Bravo on August 30, 2023.