"I wasn't kicked out": Shannon Storms Beador addresses reports of her "screaming" at ex boyfriend John Janssen's daughter at a bar while on WWHL

As part of their appearance on WWHL on August 2, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Storms Beador revealed many answers regarding the current events on the show, The Real Housewives of Orange County. During this interview, Andy discussed the viral headline regarding Shannon Storms Beador.

Recently, several publications have reported that Shannon was "kicked" out of a bar for "screaming" at John Janssen's daughter. When Andy asked Shanon to clarify this rumor, Shannon Storms Beador responded by saying:

“Unfortunately, I don't have a positive relationship with John's daughter which happens often in blended families. We did have an argument and I was upset about it.”

When Andy asked her why she was fighting with John's daughter, especially since they had broken up, she responded by mentioning:

“Because John and I went out, we spend time together. One day at a time we have fun and we do things together.”

Furthermore, she asked the security guard for assistance booking an Uber and was not kicked out of the bar. In addition, she talked about an argument she had with John’s daughter. The incident occurred in Costa Mesa, California, where Shannon and John's family hung out.

Also, from John's perspective, as reported by Reality Blurb, he mentioned that there was an argument, saying:

“Yes, there was an argument, but it was at the end of the night, the lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave.”

John Janssen and Shannon Storms Beador's relationship

It was back in June 2019 that they first went on a date, and then both introduced their families to each other. According to Shannon Storms Beador, in August 2019, she shared her feelings regarding John Janssen in an interview with US Weekly, as follows:

“What lacked in my marriage before is I want to be part of a partnership and team. I’m looking forward to that. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything. I’ve got one shot left if I want to be realistic. … I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

Shannon was previously married to David Beador, but the couple separated in 2019. Shannon and John celebrated their first anniversary in June 2020. Both stars called it quits after dating for a few years back in November 2022. Shannon shared the following back then in an interview with People:

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

According to Shannon's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, they are just friends hanging out with each other.

Fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo, featuring Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, and Jennifer Pedranti.

Fans can also watch the episodes with Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Peacock. Aside from this, there has been no confirmation regarding the release of season 18.