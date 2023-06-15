Why did John Janssen break up with Shannon Storms Beador? RHOC star gets emotional talking about split on WWHL

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador, who has always been in the headlines for her romance with John Janssen, has now opened up about their breakup and the reason for it. Recently, Beador appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Andy asked Shannon about the breakup during her appearance, noting that the news came quite suddenly after season 16 of Real Housewives of Orange County ended. In response, she corrected Andy:

"He broke up with me a week after filming."

Afterward, Shannon Storms Beador described her current dynamic with her ex:

“We kept it under wraps for a couple of months because I wanted to process it myself. Now I didn't speak to him for about six months, we've run into each other and we're friendly and like we've actually been to dinner, we're never getting back together but if we can maintain that friendly relationship.”

Andy also asked her what the reason was for John Janssen breaking up with her.

“He said I love you but we're not right for each other,” she said.

A timeline of Shannon Storms Beador's relationship with John Janssen

Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen began dating in 2019 when rumors spread that Shannon had a new man in her life after divorcing David Beador. The divorce was finalized in April 2019. Together with Davis, she has three children, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline.

During an interview with Us Weekly in July 2019, she confirmed all the rumors about her love life. Shannon Storms Beador described meeting John through a friend:

“I’ve never been happier. I’m in a really great place. My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him."

On June 21, 2020, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and John celebrated their one-year anniversary. She shared a picture of herself and John celebrating one year of togetherness at the place where they first met.

According to reports by Us Weekly, their relationship lasted more than three years, eventually coming to an end in November 2022. At that time, speaking to PEOPLE, John Janssen discussed his breakup with Shannon Storms Beador:

“We’re two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I’ve said things to her I never meant, I hope she’ll be able to see that there’s no bad person here. It’s two really good people who couldn’t make it work. … I think the world of Shannon. I just want the best for her. She deserves that.”

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Oh Shannon is in rare form. She is calm, she is collected, she is passive aggressive and she’s dismissive! Tamara can’t TAKE IT! Have a drink! Oh yea #RHOC Oh Shannon is in rare form. She is calm, she is collected, she is passive aggressive and she’s dismissive! Tamara can’t TAKE IT! Have a drink! Oh yea #RHOC https://t.co/93eHd5nm4k

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County made quite a splash in April 2023 when its trailer highlighted their relationship struggles. Shannon then shared a picture of John and two other couples, Tamra and Eddie Judge and Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian, enjoying a meal together.

On June 21, 2023, Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17.

