How many kids does Tamra Judge have? RHOC star details relationship with estranged daughter Sidney

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Tamra Judge recently opened up about her relationship with estranged daughter Sidney Barney. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 7, the reality star expressed that their bond was getting better with time.

Tamra Judge shares two daughters Sidney and Sophia, and a son Spencer, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She is also mother to son Ryan with ex-husband Darren Vieth. The RHOC star has been married to Eddie Judge since 2013. When asked by host Andy Cohen about her relationship with Sidney, she said:

“I actually saw her at Sophia’s graduation, and things were nice."

What happened between RHOC star Tamra Judge and daughter Sidney?

Tamra Judge and Simon Barney filed for divorce in 2011. According to Radar Online, the latter contended that his then-wife "has been verbally abusive and has committed acts of disloyalty and infidelity." The duo were married 11 years before filing for divorce.

During the RHOC season 10 reunion, Tamra revealed that she'd not been on speaking terms with her daughter Sidney for two years following her split from her ex-husband. However, things only worsened for the mother-daughter in 2017 when Sidney made a public Facebook post slamming her mother.

On August 7, 2017, Sidney took to social media to explain the reasons behind her estranged relationship with her mother Tamra. She slammed the latter for speaking about her publicly, noting that she moved out of her mother's house not because of the couple's divorce, but because of how Tamra treated her.

Sidney claimed that her mother and RHOC star Tamra was "mentally and emotionally abusive," and that she pitted the children against their father. To supplement her post, she added that her mother had shared pictures of her high-school graduation against her wishes. Sidney wrote:

“Not even two weeks after I graduated, she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press."

She continued:

"The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight. But again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation and her bank account before me.”

Sidney also mentioned how she disliked that she became the RHOC housewife's constant storyline at the time. Sidney also made it clear that while Tamra might state that her daughter was estranged because of the divorce, the reality star was the "sole reason" for the estrangement:

"However the character keeps her relevant, and is her only storyline. Why would she actually try to get me back? Without the estrangements she is no longer pitied and talked about and her fame and fortune go down the tubes.”

In March 2020, the RHOC star claimed that the entire family had reunited amidst Simon Barney's throat cancer diagnosis. The Two Ts in a Pod podacst host expressed that the family was beside her ex-husband together during the tough times. Two years later, Tamra expressed in one of her podcast episodes that the duo weren't on speaking terms yet again.

Season 17 of RHOC is currently underway and Tamra Judge made her way back to the show after being fired in 2020 following season 15. The Bravo series has already aired an interesting premiere, and there is only more to come as Tamra tried to mend her relationships.

The series airs an episode every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

