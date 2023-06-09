When did Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl get divorced? Former Love is Blind couple recall their short-lived marriage

Former Love is Blind couple Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce in August 2022. On the latest episode of Nick Thompson's podcast, Eyes Wide Open, the former couple opened up about their short-lived marriage and the difficult circumstances they found themselves in when they decided to tie the knot on June 8, 2021.

The former couple participated in Netflix's popular reality show Love is Blind season 2. Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl instantly hit it off, becoming the first couple to get engaged that season. Soon after, they got married in June 2021; however, they filed for divorce after over a year.

Danielle Ruhl recently opened up about her struggles during their marriage on Nick's podcast. She said:

“I didn’t know how to deal with myself, let alone expect someone else to know how to navigate that with me."

She shared that both she and Nick were in a very "low state."

"Trying to figure out a marriage": Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl faced difficulties after wrapping up Love is Blind

One of the most significant struggles they were forced to encounter was the restrictions imposed by the show itself. Nick Thompson claimed, when Love Is Blind began airing new episodes of season 2, the participants were prohibited from being seen in public together for several weeks.

This meant that Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl were forced to navigate the challenges of a young marriage without the freedom to go out together. Nick explained:

“We were trying to figure out a marriage that wasn’t even a year old [and] navigate the struggles that we had. We couldn’t be seen in public. We couldn’t go anywhere. We couldn’t go out to dinner.”

Danielle Ruhl chimed in, sharing that she felt they were "basically trapped" during this time, rarely leaving the house. She described the experience as feeling like a spectator, watching her own life from afar. She said:

“I felt like a shell watching my life from afar, not actually living it.”

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl claimed they had to adhere to innumerable strict rules, such as not posting any pictures before every single episode of Love Is Blind was released. They also shared that fans of the show could go to any length, such as stalking their favorite cast members' Venmo accounts to dig out whether the couples were still together.

The struggles continued even after they were finally able to go out in public together. Wherever they went, they would get recognized, which would lead the duo to “get interrupted all the time” even on their anniversary. She said:

“We couldn’t even have a conversation with one another. It was just sad.”

Being in the public eye was quite difficult for the former couple. Their relationship was subjected to public scrutiny and relentless attention, which definitely took its toll on their ability to connect and communicate. The sudden influx of hundreds of thousands of people commenting on their lives was overwhelming and created a strain on their marriage.

Danielle explained:

"You’re not used to having hundreds of thousands of people commenting on you, your relationship, your family, your behaviors, your job."

After their separation, Danielle Ruhl eventually filed for divorce in August 2022. Nick Thompson also expressed how difficult the time was:

"Doing that in the public eye was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. I’m still reeling from it to this day.”

Despite going through all these struggles, the former lovebirds sparked rumors of getting back together as they posted a snuggly selfie on Danielle's Instagram story. On a previous episode of the podcast, the duo spoke about their mutual bond.

"We lived through all of it together, but no one else in the world, even my friends — everyone else that was on the show — none of them had the experience that we did. And that’s why it was so hard to not be able to find comfort with anyone. No one else can relate to this but you and I.”

While Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl have not fully rekindled their romance, they continue to have "each other's back."

