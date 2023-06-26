“You don’t know me”: RHOC star Emily Simpson responds to fans about using Ozempic 

In a recent Instagram post, Emily Simpson, who is part of the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County, shared an image of herself and her children, Luke and Keller, advertising Happy Fridays and a jumpsuit from Swirl Boutique. Upon seeing the post, fans expressed concern about her weight, stating that she is using Ozempic to lose weight.

Additionally, one commenter asked about her diet and how she lost so much weight in such a short period of time. Yet another mentioned how she lost weight using Ozempic. The following is Emily Simpson's reaction to this matter, as she wrote in the comment section:

“You don’t know me and nothing will ‘revert back’ bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting 7 days a week.”

According to Forbes Health's report:

“Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. It helps improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and is proven to lower hemoglobin A1C, a measure of blood glucose over time, according to research cited on Ozempic’s site. It also helps adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease lower their risk for cardiovascular events like stroke or heart attack.”

Emily Simpson posts with children on Instagram, fans allege Ozempic usage for weight loss

In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Emily Simpson also discussed how hard her personal trainer is working with her. The following is what she shared:

“I’m gonna be 46. I just do the best I can. It’s about balance. I mean, I still like to drink champagne and eat cupcakes and go out to dinner, but I try to work out as much as possible to kind of … I don’t wanna be miserable.”

Emily Simpson has received a lot of reactions to her recent posts. Some have mentioned that she uses Ozempic, and others have mentioned that she looked good before using the drug. Here are some reactions from fans:

Emily Simpson shares her experience with fitness

While appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Emily Simpson received criticism regarding her weight. Following this, she began working on herself and posting about her fitness journey on social media.

Though she didn't agree with allegations of Ozempic usage, she has opened up about other things on her social media and the show, The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Emily Simpson has shared how she has had her face and neck lifted, according to Daily Mail. According to her statement from February 2023:

“I still work out hard and work out consistently, but once you reach a certain age there are just things you cannot change naturally. I choose a combo approach.”

She has always shared her fitness journey and dedication to getting healthy on social media. The RHOC star shared the following on her Instagram account in November 2020:

'I'm ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all. I worked my butt off to get here and I'm so proud of how far I've come and continue to go! I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs in one year in front of millions of people on a reality TV show.”

Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 on on June 28, 2023.

