Who is Melina Nicole Nasab from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet personal trainer with unique after-death wish

Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor welcomed Melina Nicole Nasab along with 30 other suitresses to the show’s premiere episode last week.

Hailing from West Hollywood, California, Nasab is introduced as a 27-year-old personal trainer on ABC's press site. She is also the founder of Kangaboots, a bouncy shock-absorbing workout shoe.

The bio further mentions three fun facts about Nasab and the last one mentions a rather unique after-death wish:

"Melina is a very skilled jump roper. Melina loves being tucked in. When Melina dies, she wants to be buried in cranberry sauce and stuffing.”

Melina Nicole Nasab loves horse-riding

Many of Nasab’s fellow suitresses are dog or cat lovers, but Nasab loves horses. Her equine affection can be seen on her Instagram feed. In fact, she participates in several horse shows and has even won competitions.

Aside from spending time with her horse, Nasab’s fast-paced life also includes binge-shopping for designer clothes and eating at Erewhon Market’s hot bar. The suitress wants a man who can keep up with her lifestyle.

Her dream man’s qualities are mentioned in the ABC bio, which reads:

“She needs a man who can keep up! Her dream partner is incredibly athletic, unapologetic and punctual. She is looking for her best friend and doesn’t plan on slowing down until she gets him!”

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 2 air?

A total of 30 suitresses met Echard in the premiere episode of The Bachelor, but only 22 remained after the rose ceremony.

The remaining ladies include: Tessa, Lyndsey W., Elizabeth, Shanae, Rachel, Marlena, Mara, Eliza, Kate, Melina, Sarah, Ency, Hunter, Jill, Teddi, Genevieve, Cassidy, Gabby, Kira, Sierra, Serene and Susie.

The official synopsis of Episode 2 reads:

“Clayton moves forward in his journey to find love with the 22 incredible women who remain. After moving into the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since the pandemic began, these eligible singles are ready to kick off a week of dates!”

This season’s first group and one-on-one dates will be held in the upcoming episode. It will welcome celebrity guests Hilary Duff, Ziwe, and Amanda Jordan, who will help Echard in finding red flags.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee