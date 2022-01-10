Who is Lyndsey Windham from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet sales representative with sleeping problem

The Bachelor Season 26 premiered last week, with Clayton Echard as the lead. Out of 31 suitresses, he gave roses to 22 women, who will continue their dating journey in the second episode.

Lyndsey Windham is one of the lucky suitresses who will be seen in the upcoming episode of the ABC show. She is a 28-year-old industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas, who is all set to win Echard’s heart.

Windham's bio on the network’s press site looks promising and includes some facts about her. Apparently, The Bachelor contestant has a sleeping problem as she has trouble doing it without her white noise machine. The device produces calming sounds that mask any interrupting noises around the person.

In addition to her sleeping habit, Windham’s bio also reads:

“Lyndsey W. doesn’t do clowns. Lyndsey W. says she is much more of a Baby Spice than a Sporty Spice.”

Lyndsey Windham is a fan of ‘Friends’ sitcom

Going by Windham’s Instagram, she seems to be a big fan of the popular sitcom Friends. She has snapped a picture in front of Monica and Rachel’s building.

In fact, her New Year post included lines from the show’s theme song and how it affected her.

Check out the full post here:

Apart from Friends, Windham is also a 'Potterhead,' meaning a fan of Harry Potter, and likes another hit series, Gilmore Girls. She has a few posts related to the mentioned dramas on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Windham will be seen on The Bachelor looking for true love. According to her ABC’s bio, she wants to fall for someone who is reliable, trustworthy, humble, and ready to become her best friend.

It further reads:

“Lyndsey is ready to stop wasting her time on men who don’t deserve her and find someone who will make her the priority. Lyndsey believes true love is within reach, and we hope she’s right!”

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 2 air?

The second episode of The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to premiere Monday, January 10, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

In the premiere episode, Windham was shown feeling worried and insecure after meeting her fellow suitresses. She didn’t think that Echard would give her the rose.

The Bachelor Episode 2 will see 22 women, including Windham, Gabby, Elizabeth, Kira, Sierra, Shanae, Rachel, Marlena, Mara, Susie, Tessa, Eliza, Kate, Sarah, Melina, Ency, Hunter, Jill, Teddi, Genevieve, Cassidy, and Serene.

Edited by Shaheen Banu