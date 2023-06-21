RHOC season 17 episode 3 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality series Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 is all set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 21, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending quality time with each other at different gatherings. However, they will also be seen trying to resolve their impending issues, which will lead to a lot of drama and conflicts.

Episode 3 of RHOC season 17 will feature the cast members navigating their personal and professional lives and also trying to mend broken fences from a long time ago. However, while some will be able to talk it through, others will only take a turn for the worse as they get into heated arguments throughout the one-hour time frame.

The hit Bravo series has had an extremely successful run over the past few years and continues to do so with the currently ongoing season 17. Cast members of this installment include Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

What to expect from this week's episode of RHOC season 17?

Season 17 of RHOC just premiered two weeks ago and has already packed a lot of drama. The cast members have been bringing up old issues and have still not resolved them. Tamra Judge's return has caused quite the chaos as she was seen slamming fellow castmate Shannon Storms Beador over their lost friendship. Viewers will witness a continuation of this and several other dynamics this week.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled We Cut It Close(ed), reads as:

"Tamra regrets her behaviour toward Shannon, and Jenn urges her to apologise and invite Shannon to the closing party; with her twins' college departure looming, Heather contemplates her next chapter of her life."

Last week's RHOC episode ended with a bitter feud between Tamra and Shannon. The former accused her castmate of not being there for her enough. Shannon, for her part, felt otherwise and slammed Tamra for calling her a "fake friend" and using other derogatory names for her in public.

During a boat ride, the cast members tried to resolve their feud but it only got worse as the duo kept fighting, with Tamra screaming and alleging to throw her drink at Shannon. This week's episode will see the duo try and resolve their issue.

A few preview clips of the upcoming RHOC episode teased what fans can expect. Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra were reflecting on the latter's business CUT Fitness closing down. Jennifer was extremely disappointed as she'd spent a significant amount of time at the gym and even met her boyfriend Ryan there.

However, the newcomer quickly subverted the discussion to Tamra's outburst at Shannon. When Jennifer explained to her friend that Shannon came up with an apology and was received with a lot of screaming and hurling abuses from Tamra, the latter didn't recall a lot as she was drunk.

Tamra noted that she made things worse with her RHOC castmate and that not drinking without eating didn't bring her best behavior forward. Meanwhile, in another preview clip, Heather was seen grasping the news of her twin children going to college and managing her new life without them.

As the Dubrow family had their breakfast and had a fun time together, Heather expressed an interest in restarting her performing career that she'd put on pause when they bought a house in Orange County. She felt that it was time for her to get into her acting career and possibly her and her husband Terry "make their presence known in Los Angeles."

Season 17 of RHOC has been extremely intense up until now. The ladies are bringing in more heat as compared to its previous installments. The coming weeks will see the cast getting into more complicated dynamics, which will lead to more dramatic confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode this Wednesday, June 21, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

