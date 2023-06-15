The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Shannon Storms Beador recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL). She made an appearance on the show with fashion designer Christian Siriano and was asked many hot questions and gave just as many interesting answers.

During this interview, Shannon was asked about her encounter with her ex-husband David Beador at The Quiet Woman. She was asked if they share any sparks since they are both single right now. Shannon said:

“Absolutely zero Sparks, I mean for the last five years if he heard my voice on the phone with the kids he would hang up."

She said that this was what led to her going up to him and telling him that she wouldn't leave his side until he took a picture with her that she could send to their kids. Shannon noted that after they sent the picture to their kids, their daughter Sophie "immediately" FaceTimed them.

Shannon Storms Beador also said that the whole thing was very sad because it got their kids excited and he also told her to go ahead and post it. Noting that it was "the stuff that happens," Beador added that she saw a big piece of food stuck in her teeth after the photo was posted.

After hearing all of this, Andy asked her if things were going well between the two, especially since David is single. Cohen also wondered if the issues between David and Shannon Storms Beador were being resolved. As a response to this Shannon went on to explain the background story of their twin children's graduation.

The RHOC star said that she was hopeful because their children had their graduation the previous week and David asked to take a picture of the four of them. Shannon noted that this was what made her hopeful.

David Beador and Shannon Storms Beador are in a better place now

Shannon Storms Beador was married to David Beador for 17 years and has three children, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline. They filed for divorce in 2017 and by April 2019, David and Shannon Storms Beador had their divorce finalized.

People magazine interviewed her in October 2017 and she said that it was heartbreaking for her and her daughters that this was the road they had to take. She added that it was the only way as she felt alone in her marriage. Shannon stated:

“You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

A few months after Shannon's divorce was finalized, she began dating businessman John Janssen. However, the couple split up in November 2022. Meanwhile, David got engaged to Lesley Cook nine months after the divorce was finalized.

David and Lesley got married on October 15, 2020, but decided to separate only a few months into their wedding. David filed for divorce from Lesley Cook in September 2022. They have a daughter, Anna Love Beador, who was born on February 5, 2021.

As for David and Shannon Storms Beador, they are in a much better place now since their messy divorce. In addition to meeting accidentally at The Quiet Woman a few weeks ago, they also celebrated their children's graduation together.

As soon as she met her ex-husband at the restaurant, she posted a picture with the caption:

"You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm."

In an Instagram post on June 12, 203, Shannon Storms Beador shared a few pictures of Stella and Adeline's high school graduation celebration. In the caption of the post, she wrote that she was very proud of her daughters and called them "beautiful young ladies." She said that she couldn't wait to watch them in their "exciting next chapters" and concluded it by congratulating them.

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 will air on June 21, 2023, on Bravo.

