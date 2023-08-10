"Scapegoat": RHOC fans defend Heather Dubrow after an explosive fight in season 17 episode 10

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired a brand new episode this week wherein Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge threw a party and according to the theme, everyone dressed as one another to keep things interesting.

The castmates decided to play a drinking game and once the drinks started flowing, so did the drama. At one point, Tamra asked Heather Dubrow whether she told the other cast member about Shannon's issues and the cast member denied. Shannon overheard the conversation and pulled Heather aside. However, while the two spoke privately, Heather noticed Tamra whispering at the table and asked what she was talking about.

She noted that she was asking the cast members whether Heather spoke to them about Shannon. While the latter tried to put an end to things, the situation escalated and it led to a full blowout where it was the entire cast going up against Shannon. Fans took to social media to note that Heather was the only one who didn't discuss Shannon's issues on camera and called her the "scapegoat."

RHOC fans defend Heather Dubrow (Image via Twitter/@saistarxo)

RHOC fans react to the cast blaming Heather Dubrow for talking about Shannon's relationship

A recent episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17, which aired on Wednesday, August 9, featured another big blowout between the cast members.

For the past few episodes, Shannon Beador's relationship has been somewhat of a hot topic since Tamra Judge told her that Heather Dubrow had been talking about it to the others on camera.

Shannon, who previously made it clear that she did not want to discuss her relationship on television since her partner John is a private person, was enraged with Heather Dubrow after Tamra's revelation, and decided to talk to her about it at the party.

When she pulled the cast member away, she told Heather that she felt betrayed by her. She added that she told her things in confidence and that since she spoke to the other cast members about it, John would break up with her.

Heather noted that the entire RHOC season 17 cast was talking about it and that it did not start with her. She reminded her that she spoke to the other cast members as well but Shannon denied the claim.

Heather noticed that Tamra was whispering about the situation and asked her what they were talking about. The latter noted that she was asking the rest of the cast whether Heather spoke to them about it and all of them said that she did.

Heather told the cameras that Shannon paid for everything in the relationship, John had never stayed over, she had never spent the night at his place because his son was living with him, and more.

Emily noted that things have been bad between the two for a while and reminded Shannon that she herself spoke to her a few months ago about her problems. The RHOC cast member noted that she didn't remember it.

She yelled at the entire cast and blamed her for the demise of her relationship and kept reminding them that she was extremely in love. Fans took to social media to note that Heather was the only cast member who hadn't spoken about Shannon and John on camera until this week's episode.

Fans defend RHOC star Heather Dubrow (Image via Twitter)

RHOC season 17 will return next week on Wednesday on Bravo.