“Threatening her”: Tamra Judge gets candid about Heather Amin’s recent appearance on RHOC while in conversation with Teddi Mellencamp

Tamra Judge has been pulling all the strings on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, and we are amazed. In a recent episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod, the reality TV star talked to co-host Teddi Mellencamp about the ongoing drama on RHOC. In episode 8, just days after throwing a napkin at her friend Jenn, Tamra invited Heather Amin to Emily's pool party to sort things out.

Judge had claimed that Heather told her about Jenn's partner Ryan cheating on her and that he wanted to sleep with Tamra when they first met. In the episode, they had a brutal conversation where Heather claimed that Jenn had threatened her to talk to her amidst the drama as the latter assumed that everything was coming from her.

Teddi felt that Heather came down with a hammer against Jenn and even blamed her for leaving her husband and kids for a boy. She also thought this should have been a dinner conversation and not held at Emily's pool party. In the podcast, Tamra Judge claimed,

"Ryan and Jenn were calling and threatening her (Heather) after Nobu."

She said she wanted to support Heather as she did not want to talk to them via phone, so she invited her to the pool, where Jenn revealed that she still did not believe Tamra or Heather Amin.

Tamra Judge says Heather Amin was a good friend to Jenn

Tamra opposed Teddi's support for Jenn and revealed that Heather had sent her a message after she and Ryan broke up, saying she deserved better. She said that only 30 seconds of a 20-minute conversation were shown, and Heather knows that Ryan was a "douchebag" to Jenn.

Tamra Judge also claimed that since Heather is from Chicago, she does not usually spread rumors and even took two years to tell her that Ryan wanted to sleep with her when they first met. In their conversation on RHOC, Heather asked Jenn why she was "playing dumb" and assured her she wasn't trying to sabotage everything.

However, she said that Jenn did not react to Ryan's cheating as expected, implying that she knew everything. Jenn said she was on a break in her marriage when she met Ryan. Jenn started to cry when Heather said that she did not like Ryan and promised herself that she would not let Tamra fool her again.

Tamra Judge says Jenn changed post-show

On WWHL on July 27, Tamra claimed that Jenn came to know about Ryan’s cheating during the casting process but stayed with him as,

“ She was afraid she wouldn't get cast on the show. so I had conversations with her about it a lot.”

Tamra Judge also accused her friend of changing herself completely post the show by how she acts or dresses. Emily Simpson also called Ryan a “douchebag.” It does not look like this conversation is over, and some other cast members might also accuse Jenn of cheating on her husband with Ryan, which she has denied multiple times.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET, and fans can stream the show on the Peacock streaming application or Bravo's website.