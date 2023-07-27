What did Tamra Judge say about Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian's relationship while on WWHL? Details explored

Recently, Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to discuss a wide range of topics related to Bravo World.

A fan asked Tamra Judge about Jennifer Pedranti's relationship with Ryan Boyajian and why she brought all the cheating scandals when Jennifer became a housewife when she already knew it before casting.

Tamra Judge added the following to this:

“We did have many talks and when Jen was going through the casting process is when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her and she chose to stay with them because she was afraid she wouldn't get cast on the show. so I had conversations with her about it a lot.”

In addition, Andy Cohen asked Tamra if Jennifer Pedranti stayed in a relationship with Ryan just to get on the show; Tamra Judge agreed. Andy describes how he sees Jennifer Pedranti being in love with Ryan and that she is still with him after appearing on the show, Real Housewives of Orange County season 17. Tamra commented on this by saying:

“I just want better for her. she's totally changed who she is, how she talks, how she acts, how she dresses, for him.”

Further in the conversation, Emily Simpson called Ryan Boyajian a "douchebag." Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 welcomed new cast member Jennifer Pedranti as Tamra's friend. Her relationship with Ryan Boyajian was the subject of many discussions during her joining.

In some instances, Tamra Judge even accused Ryan Boyajian of trying to hook up with her. As for Ryan, he denied all these allegations.

The accusation against Ryan Boyajian, Jennifer Pedranti's boyfriend, made by Tamra Judge

The RHOC season 17 episode 7 was filled with a lot of drama, especially between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti. Tamra expressed how she does not trust Ryan in this episode, mentioning how he cheated on his previous relationships.

In previous episodes of RHOC season 17, Tamra also mentioned that Heather told her there was a time when Ryan tried to hook up with Tamra, as Tamra Judge mentioned:

“She told me he [Boyajian] walked into my gym, and he pointed at me and said, ‘I’m gonna f**k her.”

Boyajian Brokerage Vice President Ryan Boyajian has two children from a previous relationship, Cole and Tyler Boyajian. From August 2022 onwards, Jennifer and Ryan started posting pictures together after Jennifer shared the news of her divorce from William Pedranti in March 2022.

Jennifer and her ex-husband have five children: William Pedranti, Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic. This is what Bravo's description says about her:

“A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child Dominic. She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home.”

Furthermore, it mentions:

“Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town. Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths.”

On August 2, Bravo will premiere the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 which premiered on June 7, 2023, featuring Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra, and Jennifer Pedranti.