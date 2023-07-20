Why does Jennifer Pedranti think Tamra Judge is “drastically different” on camera? RHOC spills the tea while on WWHL

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Jennifer Pedranti recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL). During her appearance, she spoke about her castmate Tamra Judge. As a part of the show's segment, "Let's Get Judge-Y," Cohen asked Jennifer several questions about Tamra Judge.

To start things, Andy asked Jennifer Pedranti a way through which Tamra could improve her friendship with people. With only three words, Jennifer said that she needed to "be a friend." Pedranti also expressed that she believed that she was fitter than Tamra.

Jennifer further said that Tamra Judge's on-screen persona was "drastically different" from her off-screen persona. The former explained that while Tamra was on camera, "she drinks, and when Tamra drinks she turned it up."

Jennifer Pedranti made a comment about Tamra and Eddie Judge's marriage

Discussing Tamra's style, Jennifer noted that the former had a keen eye for styling. During her WWHL appearance, Jennifer even went on to speak about Tamra's "harsh" comment about Shannon Storms Beador. When the cast members were on a boat trip in June 2023, Tamra criticized Shannon for drinking regularly and even called her an "alcoholic."

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Jennifer went on to talk about Tamra's marriage to Eddie Judge. She suggested that the couple "should schedule more s*x."

Who is Jennifer Pedranti, the newest Real Housewives of Orange County cast member?

The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on June 7, 2023. It features Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong.

In the show, Jennifer was introduced as Tamra Judge's long-time friend. However, they have been having some feuds which may possibly be the end of the RHOC cast mates' friendship.

According to Bravo's description of Jennifer, she is a new housewife and yoga studio owner. Jennifer Pedranti is also a mother to five children between the ages of five and 18. She is described as a "strong advocate for fostering children and animals" and even adopted her youngest child recently. Pedranti's five children with her ex-husband William Pedranti include Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic.

“She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home,” the description noted.

The description also goes on to discuss Jennifer's "affair" with her now-boyfriend Ryan Boyajian, a CUT fitness member.

“Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths,” the description further states.

Tamra is currently concerned about Pedranti's new boyfriend and mentioned that he has never been faithful to his partners. This only contributed to the feud between Tamra and Pedranti.

During dinner at Nobu, Tamra shared how she is suspicious of Jennifer Pedranti's boyfriend Ryan Boyajian. She even recalled how Ryan once tried hooking up with Tamra before dating Jennifer. For his part, Ryan denied each and every accusation Tamra referred to.

Prior to dating Ryan, Jennifer was married to William Pedranti for 18 years before they filed for divorce in March 2022. Ryan and Jennifer Pedranti's relationship was first rumored back in August 2022.

Fans can also watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 titled Backyard Bikini Clash on Bravo on July 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET.