“All bark no bite”: RHOC fans slam Tamra Judge for throwing a napkin at Jennifer Pedranti in season 17 episode 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired another episode on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. During the episode, the cast returned from Montana and filled Emily Simpson on all the action.

Later in the episode, Heather invited the cast out for dinner where she and Taylor hashed things out, however, the same cannot be said for Tamra and Jennifer. In an attempt to get to know Jen better, Emily asked about her past relationships which caused Tamra and Jennifer to get into another argument.

Tamra came in strong and Jenifer told her not to air her dirty laundry in front of her new friends but Tamra wasn’t ready to listen.

Jennifer told her friend to “watch it” which angered Tamra and resulted in her throwing a napkin at the cast member before storming out.

Fans took to social media to slam Tamra for her behavior and said that she was “all bark, no bite.”

During the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17's latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 the cast returned from their eventful Montana trip. Although Emily Simpson wasn’t on the trip, the housewives filled her in about all that she missed.

Heather decided to get the women together for dinner but not everything went smoothly as Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti clashed once again.

While at dinner, Emily asked the cast to fill her in about the rest of the trip and Heather tried diverting the conversation but failed. Tamra jumped in and said “Gina got triggered by Jen”, which the RHOC newbie accepted.

Emily asked about where the two currently stand and Jen said that they were good and that they had the “most real” conversation and decided to move forward.

While Emily wanted to know more, Heather tried to put a stop to it but the other cast members kept the conversation going.

Tamra interjected and noted that Emily already knew a little bit about the RHOC season 17 newbie’s life as she previously asked her if she wanted her ex-husband to live somewhere else because she was involved with Ryan.

Tamra Judge exclaimed that she told Jennifer to be honest several times before she came on the show and the newcomer stated that she had been. Shannon tried defending Jenn by stating that when something bad happens, people often don’t want to let others know.

Things quickly escalated when Jennifer said that she wouldn’t sweep things under the rug if Ryan were to “f*ck up” as Tamra stated that he already had.

Tamra told her that she worries about her and feels that Jen left her entire world for a player. She told Jen that it hurts because she doesn’t think he is going to be loyal to her for the rest of her life.

"It f*cking hurts that you would air all my sh*t to all our friends," said Jen.

Tamra insisted that she wasn’t the one who started it and noted that they come from a small town where everyone knows that “he is a wh*re.”

The two got into a screaming match and Jennifer told Tamra to “watch it.” This did not sit well with the RHOC cast member who got up from the table and towered over Jen.

She proceeded to throw a napkin at her face and walked away as she yelled for the newcomer to leave her boyfriend.

Fans took to social media to react to the confrontation and slammed Tamra for her behavior. They stated that she was tacky, loud, and classless and called her a bad friend.

Ka @Monika5372 pic.twitter.com/rBQ4d24TL4 Tamra has a problem with the truth. And she has always had this thing where every guy wants to phuck her. #rhoc

XOXONL @normalxoxo pic.twitter.com/aecVcAKiGC Tamra better thank her lucky stars that Jen didn’t drag her! I would’ve mopped the fkn floor with her. #rhoc

RHOC season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode on Wednesday.