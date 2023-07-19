What time will RHOC season 17 episode 7 air? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) began with Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong. Season 17 of the show has released six episodes so far, which have been well-received by fans.

The upcoming episode of the show is now expected to be more dramatic and controversial than the previous ones.

Episode 7 of The Real Housewives of Orange County will see a feud between Gina and Heather, while Emily meets her mother. Additionally, Heather will be seen organizing a party at Nobu in the next episode. The synopsis of RHOC season 17 episode 7 titled Oh Nobu You Didn't, reads:

“Gina questions her friendship with Heather; Emily reconnects with her estranged mom; Heather throws a dinner party at Nobu, but the fancy ambiance quickly turns tense when Emily and Gina confront Heather about her behavior.”

Season 17 episode 7 of RHOC will premiere on July 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Heather to organize a party at Nobu in The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 episode 7

As the show prepares to air episode 7, the makers have released a trailer to give fans a glimpse into the next installment. In the short clip, Jennifer Pedranti and her boyfriend, Ryan, go boating together while Emily Simpson is seen telling her husband Shane that she is planning to host a party in her backyard.

John Janssen is seen cooking dinner for Shannon Storms Beador in the trailer. She says that she hopes to live the rest of her life with John and that she's not in a hurry to move on. Additionally, John shares how stressed he gets when Shannon discusses her work and what she needs to do on a daily basis.

Aside from this, John Janssen adds that he wants Shannon to put all her work aside for a while and do fun things with him.

It is important to note that the news of their breakup came after season 17 was filmed, and the duo is currently not together. Their breakup was announced in November 2022, and Shannon recently spoke with Page Six about the reason for their split as she said:

“It was just a lot of bickering. There was no major [moment like], 'Oh my God, you’ve got to walk away!' It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it. I get emotional thinking about it. I was really not good. I was devastated. We had broken up and I said, ‘Can we please not talk about this publicly?’”

The previous episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County featured many arguments and fights between Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow. RHOC season 17 episode 6 titled Big Trouble in Big Sky, released on July 12, 2023. Its synopsis read:

“The adventure continues in Montana when the ladies partake in fly-fishing and white-water rafting; Heather helps Gina deal with pent-up emotion, but later feels betrayed and contemplates their friendship moving forward.”

Fans can catch the latest episode of RHOC season 17 at 8 pm ET on July 19, 2023, on Bravo.