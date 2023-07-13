"So disgusting": RHOC fans slam Tamra for using Jenn as a "pawn" for storyline

Episode 6 of RHOC aired on Bravo this Wednesday, July 12, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Tamra once again trying to put Jenn's relationship in a tough spot with new accusations. Tamra herself had asked Jenn to join the show as the two ladies have been good friends since the latter started to work out in Tamra's gym.

However, from the time Jenn has joined the series, Tamra has been throwing mud at her character by claiming that she started dating her current boyfriend Ryan while she was still married to her ex-husband, which was untrue.

Now, she has claimed that someone told her that Ryan wanted to get physically intimate with her as soon as he joined the gym.

Tamra told this to Jenn in a group setting and was very boastful about the same. Ryan, however, denied this and said that he never spoke in such a manner.

Additionally, Tamra portayed Ryan as a cheater, as he had slept with someone when he and Jenn were on a break. Even Tamra's husband said that he had been warned by someone that Ryan often went after married women.

RHOC fans felt that Tamra just asked her friend to join the series so that she could humiliate her and use her as a "pawn" to further her own storyline:

Why does Tamra have to get so disgusting and out of line? She brought her "friend" on to abuse & humiliate her. #RHOC

Jenn is now realizing she was a pawn for Tamras storyline Tamra really brought Jenn on the show to expose her relationship/affair and Ryan

RHOC fans feel Tamra is using Jenn

Tamra was fired from RHOC in 2020 as she was not a "good fit" for the series. Now that she is back, she has been constantly trying to stay relevant. She did this by first fighting with Shannon and Jenn.

She has never stood up for Jenn and will now throw a napkin at her in the next episode after Jenn warns her to stop spreading rumors.

Fans felt that Tamra was being a horrible friend and called her out for waiting for the show to begin filming so she could bring up all of these accusations.

Tamra is a horrible friend! Waiting until the cameras are up & running to tell Jenn about what Ryan supposedly said is f**ked up. She hung out with Jenn & Ryan never saying or showing that she was uncomfortable & never bringing up this rumor until it was convenient for her. #RHOC

So if Tamra knew all of this information about Ryan, and she cares so much about her, why did she wait until they were both on a reality show together to tell her? #RHOC

.. she saved all this tea and kept it brewing til the cameras were ready to film #RHOC

They introduced Jenn as Tamra's best friend, and that's how Jenn is playing it. Tamra not really after literally exposing her every damn episode. And now, Tamra also shared that they hadn't spoken prior to the show for months, and she was more like a client than a friend #RHOC

Why didn't Tamra tell Jen about her man in private instead of in a group setting? #RHOC

Oh Jenn #RHOC



What is she doing?



Babe. We could have all told you this was going to happen. Tamra's thirst for relevance knows no bounds.



There is no friend she will not railroad for a good "storyline"

The RHOC cast is claiming that Jenn cheated on her ex-husband

Jenn had clarified in her introduction that she and her husband broke up when the latter refused to move to Orange County and is still living in Oklahoma.

However, others claimed that Jenn and Ryan started their affair after they met in the gym, before the divorce was finalized.

Tamra said that Jenn's ex-husband had caught them in the car together, but Jenn claimed that they met only because Ryan wanted to give her a gift. Now, it looks like the situation is escalating and Jenn will confront Tamra about not backing her up in front of the other girls.

In the upcoming episode, Tamra is seen throwing a napkin at Jenn, implying that their friendship is about to hit rough waters.

RHOC airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock and Bravo application.

