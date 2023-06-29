Who is Ivanna Bay? Davido gets trolled online amidst baby mama cheating scandal 

American-Nigerian singer Davido has landed himself in hot waters after another woman alleged that the former is the father of her unborn child. Recently, French real estate entrepreneur Ivanna Bay took to Instagram to express shock over the musician being responsible for her pregnancy. Recently, the artist also came under fire for impregnating his other mistress from the US, Anita Brown. It is important to note that the celebrity is married to Chioma Rowland.

Netizens have since taken to social media to troll Davido for having multiple baby mothers.

Ivanna Bay took to her official Instagram account recently to reveal that she learned that she was not the only woman who was pregnant with Davido’s child. It seems like she was referring to Davido’s American mistress Anita Brown.

French 🇫🇷 @Mc_Phils Just in: Aside Anita, another baby mama, Ivanna Bay is "pregnant" for Davido



Proofs in thread:

In another Instagram story which was directed towards the singer, she said:

“So Just tell me How many baby mama do you have ? Should we just be ready for a soccer team?”

Bay also shared a screenshot of a medical report which was reportedly taken in May this year. She also shared screenshots of a text message exchange that took place with Davido. The two seemed to be discussing her pregnancy and at one point she told the musician:

“I’m not allowing you to disrespect me like this.”

French 🇫🇷 @Mc_Phils When Davido met her in Paris

In another Instagram story she said- “I’m just so disappointed in this kind of men Women be careful! God bless you Oh btw I’m still pregnant so see you in less than 9 months now”

At the time of writing this article, the above mentioned Instagram stories were removed from her official Instagram page. However, screen recordings and screenshots of the same have circulated across the internet like wildfire.

Who is Davido’s alleged mistress, Ivanna Bay?

According to her official Instagram account, Ivanna Bay is a real estate agent from Paris. She works at Poesy and Place Patrimoine according to the social networking site where she has amassed 128,000 followers. It seems like she is 22 years old as per her Instagram bio, which also reads:

“Better to have remorse than regrets.”

Not only is she a real estate agent, she seems to also be an Instagram influencer. She had uploaded only 13 posts at the time of writing this article. She often shares lifestyle and fashion content online. She has also promoted dental brand Big Smile and their whitening strips on her Instagram account.

Netizens were quick to troll Davido online for impregnating two other women aside from his wife. A few comments online read:

ɪᴀᴍᴋᴇʏᴢᴇᴇᴛᴏ🧸✨ @iamkeyzeeto Another Lady "IVANNA BAY" claims she's also pregnant for Davido..



Davido on FaceTime with his kid in 2030.

Everything to know about Davido’s other baby mother Anita Brown and her pregnancy

Anita Brown is an entrepreneur and is involved in multiple business ventures including No Stress, Elite Swim USA and Damsel among others. She also hosts a podcast titled Conduit to Purpose. She has amassed nearly 600K followers on her official Instagram account.

Recently, she took to her account to share multiple text exchanges between her and the singer. She claimed that the duo met in 2017. She went on to add that she was unaware of the fact that the artist was married. She went on to claim that his Instagram account did not indicate that he was married to another woman.

In a series of Instagram stories, she revealed that she did not just have a one- night stand with the singer but was in a serious relationship with him since meeting him in Dubai.

At the time of writing this article, Chioma remained silent amidst the baby mother drama.

