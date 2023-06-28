"Always information in every lyric": Davido's Assurance song drama explained as Anita Brown verse sparks wild reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido has been in the news lately as a US-based businesswoman, Anita Brown, has made a claim that the singer impregnated her. Amid the alleged pregnancy rumors, his 2019 song Assurance is garnering massive attention online. In the song, there is a verse where he mentions Anita, which has netizens talking about it.
A tweet shared by @instablog9ja also went viral, in which the account talked about the Assurance song drama.
"Minutes after an American businesswoman Anita called out Davido for allegedly impr£gnating her and asking her to ‘handle’ it, fans connect it to the lyrics of his popular song, Assurance," the tweet read.
A social media user, @LitUp111, reacted to this and said, "There's always information in every lyric."
Several social media users pointed out that there is a cryptic reference to Anita in the song Assurance. They highlighted that the singer's lyrics held cryptic references to her tumultuous relationship with Anita Brown, adding an unexpected twist to the already popular track.
Davido's song sparks an online outburst, social media users react by saying the singer predicted his own future
Social media users reacted to the viral tweet by sharing comments. Hashtags related to the controversy also started trending, and internet users also engaged in intense debates, expressing their opinions on whether Davido intended to include Anita Brown's story in his song.
While some fans were fascinated by the alleged personal touch added to the track, others expressed disappointment and frustration. A portion of the 30-year-old singer's fanbase seemed particularly affected, as they felt left out of the loop due to their limited knowledge of the singer's personal life.
Davido has not reacted to the Assurance song drama controversy
Amidst the escalating discussions, the singer has not yet reacted to the song lyrics drama and has kept mum on this matter. However, some of his fans are clarifying on his behalf and are saying that Anita Brown's verse in Assurance was not intentional.
Meanwhile, a lingering sense of intrigue and curiosity remains, as listeners continue to analyze the lyrics for any potential connections to the real-life events between the singer and Brown.
Anita Brown and Davido drama took place recently when Anita shared a video of her taking a pregnancy test and also shared screenshots of messages between her and the singer. She said that she has been meeting with the singer since 2017.
She also said in her Instagram stories that she wasn't aware that the singer was married when they started seeing each other in 2017.
For those unaware, Anita is an entrepreneur and a transformational coach. Other than this, she also has a podcast called Conduit to Purpose.