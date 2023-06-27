Danielle Kang shares her analysis on BTS’ ‘little bro’ Kim Taehyung’s golf swing

Korean American golfer, Danielle Kang, reacted to a post by K-Pop singer Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V. The artist asked for his golf swing to be rated and Kang awarded him 100.

V has been a member of the popular Korean group BTS since 2013. In the Instagram post, he can be seen practising his golf swing indoors due to bad weather.

The singer asked his followers to rate his swing from 1 to 10. Danielle Kang shared the video on her Instagram story, referring to Kim Taehyung as "Little Bro" and rating him 100.

The singer asked his followers to rate his swing from 1 to 10. Danielle Kang, evidently one of his millions of fans, shared the video on her Instagram story, adding the words "little bro at 100" to it.

V is a Korean artist with a huge influence on the public and the music industry in his country and the world. He has belonged to BTS since 2013 and has been managing a solo career in parallel since 2016.

He is considered the number one influence in K-Pop today. He is recognized as a role model by other artists in the genre, such as Younghoon, Jaehyun, Byun Hyun-min, Yeosang, Jungseung, and Park Ji-hoon.

Who is Danielle Kang?

Danielle Kang, 30, was born in San Francisco. Her parents are originally from South Korea, so Kang is closely tied to the culture of her ancestors. She became involved in golf at a very early age and her development in golf was very precocious.

At the age of 14, Danielle Kang qualified for the 2007 US Women's Open for the first time. There, she was cut when she scored +11.

Something quite different happened playing in her category (junior), where she excelled in the Southern California PGA Junior during her time as a high school student.

There, she won the 2009 Marmonte League individual and the 2009 CIF Southern Section Northern Regional tournament. Danielle Kang even played a couple of seasons on the boys' team.



In 2010, she had her first major triumph when she was crowned champion of the US Women's Amateur. During that year, she also made the cut at the US Women's Open and was called up to the US national team for the World Amateur Team Championship.

She played two seasons for Pepperdine University, California (2009-11). There, she was one of the team's top players, contributing to both individual and team victories.

In 2010, Kang won just her second collegiate tournament, the Bruin Wave Invitational. She was placed second at the WCC Championships and was Pepperdine's top finisher at the NCAA East Regional (6th) and NCAA Championships (15th).

The following season was even more spectacular. Suffice it to say, she participated in seven tournaments and had six Top 20s and five Top 10s.

She turned pro in 2011 and, to date, has won six LPGA Tour tournaments, including a major: the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Her other wins at the top level have been the 2018 and 2019 Buick LPGA Shanghai, the 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana, the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship, and the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

She is currently ranked No. 21 in the Rolex Rankings, following her performance at last weekend's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she finished T39.

